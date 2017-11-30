The 17 Most Weirdly-Specific Food T-Shirts on Amazon

When you've just got to show off your love of radicchio Castelfranco.
If you're looking for the right combination of things on Amazon, you just might stumble into a very surreal corner of the "Clothing, Shoes, & Jewelry" section. There, some strangely-chosen, oddly-specific food T-shirts bare bizarrely-worded slogans and graphics that are just a bit surreal. Are they created by a T-shirt master dedicated to serving as many narrow, underserved niches of culinary fandom as possible? Automatically generated by algorithms whose origins have long since been forgotten? Whatever the case, these are the most weirdly-specific (and sometimes, just weird) food tees on Amazon.
Vegetable Spaghetti T-Shirt, $20
This fiery-patterned proclamation of vegetable spaghetti is just the beginning of this strange T-shirt world.
Hard Boiled Eggs Cola T-Shirt, $20
If the "joy of perfectly cooked yolk" is your "joy of cola," this is your shirt.
"OK , But First Radicchio Castelfranco," T-Shirt, $20
Next time life is moving too fast, drop the favorite catchphrase of… people who really love Radicchio Castelfranco?
Feed Me Arborio Rice and Tell Me I'm Pretty T-Shirt, $20
Honestly, who doesn't feel like this sometimes?
Say No To Drugs Say Yes To Water Chestnuts T-Shirt, $20
This is a message that just might resonate with the water chestnut-lover in your life.
Soy Mayonnaise Doesn't Ask Questions Soy Mayonnaise Understands T-Shirt, $20
Everyone needs a good listener; apparently, it can be soy mayonnaise.
There is No We In Prosciutto T-Shirt, $20
This is certainly a true statement.
Everyday is Fenugreek Day T-Shirt, $20
You don't have to be the world's biggest fan of this ingredient often found in South Asian and Mediterranean cuisine to own this shirt, but it probably helps.
I Run Because I Like Egyptian Bean T-Shirt, $20
Why do you run?
I Hate People Who Don't Like Chestnut Lima Beans T-Shirt, $20
Now here is a very aggressive way to proclaim your love of chestnut lima beans.
Dan Zai Noodles is Cheaper Than Therapy T-Shirt, $20
This Taiwanese noodle dish can be very restorative.
Butterscotch Apple Dumplings is a Hobby T-Shirt, $20
Show off your hobbyist lifestyle, provided that hobby involves butterscotch apple dumplings.
To Do List: Aniseed T-Shirt, $20
Self-explanatory?
Bad Meets Fondue T-Shirt, $16
If you can understand what this shirt means, you should definitely own it.
Welsh Rarebit T-Shirt, $16
Represent this classic dish with an equally classic shirt design.
Enjoy Goulash Cola T-Shirt, $16
What if we lived in a world where Coca-Cola's ubiquitous branding was instead applied to goulash? Perhaps that world is where this shirt comes from.
Pudding T-Shirt, $16
And last but not least: pudding.