The 17 Most Weirdly-Specific Food T-Shirts on Amazon

If you're looking for the right combination of things on Amazon, you just might stumble into a very surreal corner of the "Clothing, Shoes, & Jewelry" section. There, some strangely-chosen, oddly-specific food T-shirts bare bizarrely-worded slogans and graphics that are just a bit surreal. Are they created by a T-shirt master dedicated to serving as many narrow, underserved niches of culinary fandom as possible? Automatically generated by algorithms whose origins have long since been forgotten? Whatever the case, these are the most weirdly-specific (and sometimes, just weird) food tees on Amazon.

This fiery-patterned proclamation of vegetable spaghetti is just the beginning of this strange T-shirt world.

If the "joy of perfectly cooked yolk" is your "joy of cola," this is your shirt.

Next time life is moving too fast, drop the favorite catchphrase of… people who really love Radicchio Castelfranco?

Honestly, who doesn't feel like this sometimes?

This is a message that just might resonate with the water chestnut-lover in your life.

Everyone needs a good listener; apparently, it can be soy mayonnaise.

This is certainly a true statement.

You don't have to be the world's biggest fan of this ingredient often found in South Asian and Mediterranean cuisine to own this shirt, but it probably helps.

Why do you run?

Now here is a very aggressive way to proclaim your love of chestnut lima beans.

This Taiwanese noodle dish can be very restorative.

Show off your hobbyist lifestyle, provided that hobby involves butterscotch apple dumplings.

Self-explanatory?

If you can understand what this shirt means, you should definitely own it.

Represent this classic dish with an equally classic shirt design.

What if we lived in a world where Coca-Cola's ubiquitous branding was instead applied to goulash? Perhaps that world is where this shirt comes from.

And last but not least: pudding.