Wegmans’ Truffle Butter Is the Fanciest You Can Feel for $3

I love a truffle. I can't resist one shaved over fresh pasta and pizza bianca when I'm dining out, and I've occasionally picked up truffle-infused oilve oils, spreads, and aiolis for recipes at home. Of course, truffles being truffles, it all adds up, so I only indulge in them every once in a while. But lately, I’ve been enjoying them a lot more, thanks to a butter I found at Wegmans.

The store's Truffle Finishing Butter is made with Grade AA butter, black truffle paste, and sea salt. Each 3.5-ounce black tub retails for $2.99, and it's one of the many finishing butter flavors they sell. Wegmans recommends pairing the truffle butter with beef, poultry, and vegetables. I personally like adding a pat to a skillet to give scrambled eggs a rich earthiness; it’s also an easy way to upgrade mashed potatoes.

Image zoom Wegmans Food Markets

However, the real pièce de résistance of my butter experimentation is a high-low treat. One night while preparing a box of Annie’s Shells & White Cheddar—the holy grail of supermarket mac n' cheese—I decided to replace the regular butter with the finishing butter, and it was perfect. Salty! Gooey! Savory! Umami! It normally takes me a while to polish off an entire pot of mac n’ cheese, but this one was gone in 15 minutes. Once you go Wegmans' truffle butter, you really can’t go back.

In addition to the butter, Wegmans has several other truffle products too, including house brand black truffle-infused extra virgin olive oil ($7.99), black truffle spread ($5.99), and Marcona almonds with truffle salt ($18.99 per pound). There are certainly more high-end options available in the supermarket, like a 3-ounce black truffle butter from D’Artagnan ($7.99, compared to $2.99)—I’ve even occasionally seen fresh black truffles available in (very) limited quantities in the produce section. But the finishing butter gives just enough truffle flavor that I don’t feel tempted to splurge—and if it’s good enough for Annie’s Mac, it’s good enough for me.