We Compared Crayola Crayon Food Colors to Actual Food

Crayola crayons have some odd, specific and oddly specific names—over 120 of them. The wax coloring implements have seen a lot additions to (and subtractions from) their palette since the original box of eight colors debuted in 1903. Until the late 1950s most crayon color names were plucked from a reference text called "Color: Universal Language and Dictionary of Names," but as the variety grew (usually due to consumer demand for certain shades) naming duties were given to creatives inside Crayola’s headquarters and, ultimately, to the rest of the world (with occasional naming contests that began in 1993—giving us Asparagus, Macaroni and Cheese and Granny Smith Apple, to name a few). With the recent demise of Dandelion, Crayola is once again turning to folks like you to give its replacement, a new blue hue, its name. Inspired by an Oregon State University research team’s discovery of a new pigment called YInMn, fans of coloring (inside and out of the lines) can submit their ideas until June 2nd. Why replace blue with yellow? Because in polls, blue tones took six of the top ten spots. And hey, there’s no Blueberry or Blue Corn Tortilla crayon...yet. We decided to pit Crayola’s current slate of food-named colors against their real-world counterparts to see how they stack up. To be fair, it is hard to capture tones and nuance (especially fluorescent colors) on camera, but we’ve given each crayon an accuracy rating from 1 (least) to 10 (most). Plus, we had a lot of fun coloring in the process.

1 of 28 Courtesy of AlasdairJames / Getty Images

Almond

The almond in the photo has a slightly richer, more golden color than the crayon appears to have. But in person this one’s a good match.

Accuracy: 9

2 of 28 Courtesy of Photomaru / Getty Images

Apricot

The crayon color is a little brighter than the photo suggests, but regardless it’s closer to the paler orange found on the outside of apricots.

Accuracy: 6

3 of 28 Courtesy of Jakob Fridholm / Getty Images

Asparagus

The brighter, greener parts of the stalk definitely have more yellow in them, but when you account for the tips of the asparagus this crayon is pretty spot on.

Accuracy: 9

4 of 28 Courtesy of Photomaru / Getty Images

Atomic Tangerine

Fluorescent colors are hard to capture on camera, and this one is definitely more atomic than tangerine.

Accuracy: 3 (But to be fair, we’ve never seen a radioactive tangerine.)

5 of 28 Courtesy of Harmpeti / Getty Images

Banana Mania

It’s about as banana yellow as a crayon is going to get (before it turns brown like the real ones do).

Accuracy: 10

6 of 28 Courtesy of kf4851 / Getty Images

Chestnut

We combined this with a lighter shade of brown to achieve that two-toned look, and have to say this color looks right at home roasting over an open fire.

Accuracy: 10

7 of 28 Courtesy of Jonathan Kantor / Getty Images

Cotton Candy

The candy in this photo is over a paler variety, but we’ve definitely seen county fair clouds this pink.

Accuracy: 10

8 of 28 Courtesy of Love Life / Getty Images

Cyber Grape

Take concord grapes, add computers, and you’ll apparently get something really, really purple.

Accuracy: 7

9 of 28 Courtesy of Isabelle Rozenbaum / Getty Images

Eggplant

Eggplant’s rich, blackish-purple tone is hard to match but Crayola got really close.

Accuracy: 10

10 of 28 Courtesy of Ben Image / Getty Images

Electric Lime

This green is electric to the point of practically being a neon light. Rather than the rind, like Laser Lemon, what this color captures perfectly is the iridescent of the lime pulp itself.

Accuracy: 9

11 of 28 Courtesy of LauriPatterson / Getty Images

Granny Smith Apple

Granny Smiths have a very distinctive yellow-green sheen to them, and this crayon seems a little too blue. But it is similar to the color we associate with apple flavored candy.

Accuracy: 6

12 of 28 Courtesy of Ben Image / Getty Images

Laser Lemon

In the early ‘90s we called this actual color “hot green” or “fluorescent yellow” (which, unfortunately doesn’t photograph well). This color doesn’t match the peel, but it does get closer to the inside flesh of the fruit.

Accuracy: 6

13 of 28 Courtesy of scisettialfio / Getty Images

Lavender

We included this one because lavender is popping up in so many recipes. While lavender the pigment might vary slightly from lavender the flower, this crayon ends up little to pink to our eye.

Accuracy: 3

14 of 28 Courtesy of John Kelly / Getty Images

Macaroni and Cheese

This fan favorite was named by fans themselves. However, unless they’re using a super cheddar-rich sauce, it’s a much orange-r hue the the blue boxed pasta we’ve seen.

Accuracy: 5

15 of 28 Courtesy of MariuszBlach / Getty Images

Mango Tango

If you’re wondering why this whole mango is colored red, we felt like the term “mango” connoted the color of the flesh of the fruit rather than the skin, the latter of which this crayon seems to represent (the red portion, at least).

Accuracy: Undecided

16 of 28 Courtesy of frank600 / Getty Images

Melon

Since the melon of choice isn’t specified we went with the closest melon we could pair with the orange-ish red hue. In reality, this would be better suited for a watermelon than a cantaloupe.

Accuracy: 5

17 of 28 Courtesy of Vladimir Koshkin / Getty Images

Metallic Seaweed

We went with nori because of its sheen, and while the actual seaweed is darker on the roll, when you hold up something like a seaweed snack chip up to the light you do get a similar hue.

Accuracy:  7

18 of 28 Courtesy of Rosemary Calvert / Getty Images

Neon Carrot

Very neon. More Cheeto than carrot.

Accuracy: 4

19 of 28 Courtesy of Max2611 / Getty Images

Olive Green

The photographed olive is a little yellower than some we’ve seen in the bins at Whole Foods. All in all, you can call this green “olive” and we’d buy it.

Accuracy: 9

20 of 28 Courtesy of ValentynVolkov / Getty Images

Orange

We took the classic orange crayon and compared it this actual orange and guess what? It’s actually orange.

Accuracy: 10

21 of 28 Courtesy of ValentynVolkov / Getty Images

Outrageous Orange

Too outrageous to be considered an orange, this one borders on hot pink but does have a citrus vibe.

Accuracy: 2

22 of 28 Courtesy of Anna1311 / Getty Images

Peach

Peach the fruit? Not so much. Peach the emoji? Definitely.

Accuracy: 6

23 of 28 Courtesy of vikif / Getty Images

Pink Sherbet

This color looks rich, smooth and freshly scooped.

Accuracy: 10

24 of 28 Courtesy of Anna Kucherova / Getty Images

Plum

Real plums tend to have darker undertones. You might consider Eggplant for your still life of pitted fruits.

Accuracy: 8

25 of 28 Courtesy of Alea Image / Getty Images

Salmon

This is definitely the color we call “salmon” but the fish is a bit more orange. It is a it closer to cooked fish.

Accuracy: 7

26 of 28 Courtesy of Floortje / Getty Images

Wild Strawberry

Seeing a strawberry this pink would be wild.

Accuracy: 4

27 of 28 Courtesy of Photomaru / Getty Images

Wild Tangerine

A fluorescent take on the small fruits that’s not quite true to life, but looks more like what a tangerine tastes like, perhaps.

Accuracy: 5

28 of 28 Courtesy of DNY59 / Getty Images

Wild Watermelon

What the crayon side doesn’t show is that this is another neon-colored shade which is just too bright to be found in your melon patch.

Accuracy: 5

