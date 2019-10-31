14 Perfect Drink Pitchers For Every Occasion

Image zoom Anthropologie

Whether you’re setting your Thanksgiving table or cozying up in a breakfast nook, a water pitcher is an essential part of any sit-down meal. Nothing is more annoying than having to make runs to the fridge or the tap for drinking water throughout a meal. The quality of the water, even the taste and smell, can all be determined by the vessel it’s served in. The right amount of ice cubes should carry over as you pour water, and the spout should be designed to prevent splashes.

Of course, pitchers aren’t just for ice water. Use them to make sangria or serve batches of frozen cocktails, or set them on display to decant a nice bottle of wine. Punch tastes even better when they are easy to pour instead of ladle. Some jugs are perfect for keeping in the fridge full time, others are pretty enough to keep on display after the party. From backyard barbecues to elegant cocktail occasions, these pitchers can work with all serving styles. Read on for some of our favorite pitchers for every dining setting.

Water Filter Pitchers

For anyone in need of filtered water at all times, both Soma and Lifestraw are here for you. These pitcher filters remove any impurities in tap water, and both are pretty enough to have on the table during a meal. Soma is BPA-free and filters out harsh chemicals. LifeStraw’s glass pitcher has an activated carbon filter and a microfilter membrane to weed out everything from bacteria to microplastics and heavy metals (it’ll also fit in the refrigerator door).

Soma 6-Cup Pitcher, $30 at anthropologie.com

LifeStraw 7-Cup Glass Water Filter Pitcher, $55 at crateandbarrel.com

Statement Pitchers

Make your table setting pop with colored hand-blown glass carafes or a vintage-inspired copper pitcher. These bright pieces will look as pretty on a holiday table as they do on a summer evening outside.

Essa Carafe, $28 at anthropologie.com

Coppermill Kitchen Vintage Inspired Pitcher, $88 at anthropologie.com

Stoneware Pitchers

The Le Creuset stoneware pitcher comes in several bright colors and will work for cold beverages as well as hot chocolate and fresh coffee. Otherwise, opt for the minimalist colors of the Mason pitcher, also fully dishwasher and microwave safe.

Le Creuset Pitcher, 1.23 Qt, $45 at surlatable.com

Mason Pitcher, Charcoal, $35 at potterybarn.com

Borosilicate Glass Pitchers

Serve hot or cold drinks in a clear pitcher with these two options. Both are made from toughened borosilicate glass, so you can brew tea inside as well as hold ice cold piña colada mix. The wide mouth design makes it easy to add fruit for infused water or sangria, as well as easy cleanup afterwards.

Borosilicate Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout $26 at amazon.com

Hiware 68 Ounces Glass Pitcher with Lid and Spout, $20 at amazon.com

Metal Pitchers

Call it industrial chic or contemporary modern, a metal pitcher makes for a great accent. They are lightweight, easy to handle, and stay cold longer than plastic or glass counterparts. Go with an all-around pewter jug or a stainless steel version with a leather handle.

Fenton 86 oz. Graphite Pitcher, $50 at crateandbarrel.com

Ralph Lauren Wyatt Pitcher, $150 at nordstrom.com

Jadeite Pitchers

If you’re looking for a great gift or an heirloom, jade is having another moment. Depending where it rests it can look both vintage or retro, and either way it looks great on a table or credenza for all to see.

Addison Pattern Mosser Glass Pitcher, $52 at amazon.com

Mosser Jadeite Pitcher, $45 at surlatable.com

Crystal Pitchers

If you’re looking for a quality piece that you’ll use for years and keep on display, these crystal jugs are the way to go. For both beauty and function, the Waterford pitcher will add a shine to any room. For an elegant but sturdy addition, the Badash crystal serves both casual and formal occasions.

Waterford Lismore Diamond Encore Traditional Pitcher, $250 at macys.com

Badash Crystal Celebrate 54 oz. Pitcher $63 (originally $90) at macys.com