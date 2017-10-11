This Very Cool Piece of Outdoor Cooking Equipment Just Got a Lot Cheaper

Avid Fans of Top Chef might remember way back in 2015, an episode where chefs were forced to cook out in the California desert using nothing but the power of the sun. Yes, it did have that slightly contrived aspect that Top Chef quickfire challenges can sometimes have, but it also introduced, what was for lots of people, a new piece of equipment in the world of outdoor cooking: The GoSun stove. The solar cooker uses the sun’s rays to heat up a glass tube that can cook most whatever you slide inside it—meat, vegetables, it can even bake bread once you get the hang of using it. And while some held up the GoSun as a game changing piece of equipment for campers, backpackers and anyone else who wanted to cook outdoors without lugging around either a bag of charcoal or a little propane tank, back in 2015 it was still a little on the pricey side. New models ran (and still do run) $280. But this week the company unveiled an even more portable and even more affordable version of the cooker—the GoSun Go.

A little more than a foot long, it’s just a little more than half the size of the larger sport model, making it easy to toss in even a daypack. And with a price tag under $100, it’s not so much of splurge anymore. Like its other solar cookers, GoSun points out that the Go will work, even if it’s cloudy or cold. And because it’s more compact, the Go can also work to boil water to make coffee or tea wherever you are.

Courtesy of GoSun Stove

The company is also doing what it can to bolster its environmental impact. Besides using its stoves to try to push for a switch away from dirtier burning fuels GoSun also partnered with the group Trees for the Future to plant more than 20,000 trees.

The first GoSun was the beneficiary of a massively successful Kickstarter back in 2013, raising more than $200,000. And the company has gone back to the crowdfunding site to sell and raise money for its new creation and has already been successful. In just a couple days the GoSun Go raised more than $60,000—more than six times it’s goal—with more than five weeks to go. And while the campaign is active backers will be able to pick up a GoSun for $99 with free shipping.

For anyone who loves venturing into the great outdoors, it will be a solid to your gear bag.