8 Unique Napkin Rings You Need in Your Life

There are plenty of elements that go into setting a great tablescape—silverware, tablecloths, centerpieces, even butter dishes. And of course, there’s always the humble napkin ring, if you use cloth napkins. But while most napkin rings consist of simple…well, rings, we’ve found several online that take place settings to a whole new level. There’s flamingos, bejeweled snakes, wooden cows, and more waiting for you to try out at your next party—scroll through to see some of the more unique ones we’ve found.

Parrots

According to Barneys, this colorful parrot napkin ring is inspired by the popularity of Kim Seybert’s flamingo and toucan designs.



Kim Seybert Rio Napkin Ring, $12 at barneys.com

Flamingos

Throwing any pink parties or occasions soon? You need this Flamingo napkin ring, also by Kim Seybert.



Kim Seybert Flamingo Napkin Ring, $12 at barneys.com

Succulents

Just when you thought the succulent craze was over, you can find napkin rings topped with (plastic) succulent sprigs at Crate & Barrel. They’ll definitely come in handy if you’re having a garden party.



Crate & Barrel Succulent Napkin Ring, $6 at crateandbarrel.com

Snakes

If you want to add some serious bling to your table (and you have an extra $215 to burn), pick up these snake napkin rings from L’Objet, inlaid with Swarovski crystals. You can pick from gold or platinum finishes.



L’Objet Napkin Jewels Snake, Set of 4, $215 at bloomingdales.com

Oysters

These rings by Joseph Williams are designed to look like oysters—freshwater pearl and all.



Joseph Williams Black Oyster Napkin Ring, $28 at barneys.com

Cows

Whether it’s for an animal-themed birthday party or you just really like cows, Pier1’s wooden cow napkin rings will bring your tablescape together.



Pier1 Wood Cow Napkin Ring $1.18 (was $5) at pier1.com

Bunny Ears

With Easter slowly approaching, now’s the time to start grabbing decorations—and these minimalist bunny ear napkin rings are a fun way to get in the spirit without being too on the nose.



Crate & Barrel Wood Bunny Napkin Ring, $5 at crateandbarrel.com

Lemons

Williams-Sonoma’s fancy lemon napkin rings—with cloisonné design!—are perfect for spring and summer events with their bright yellow coloring.



Williams-Sonoma Lemon Cloisonne Napkin Ring, $15 (was $20) at willliams-sonoma.com