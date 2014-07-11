Treasured: Marcus Samuelsson

"It's funny how a skillet can be so meaningful! My grandmother's skillet lived on the stove. I never, ever saw it in the pantry or cupboard. It was covered in oil and always wiped with the fat and grease she had on hand. My memory of her is from behind because she was always standing and cooking over the stove. As a kid, I was always trying to be next to her. I would stand endlessly on a chair by the stove."