Transit Hubs Are Getting New Life as Restaurants

When someone says “Grand Central Terminal,” the iconic subway and train center in the middle of New York City, the first things that may come to your mind are images of bustling commuter crowds and the stunning Beaux Arts design.

But here's what comes to our mind these days when we think of Grand Central Terminal: surprisingly great food and drink.

Sure, there’s always been Grand Central Oyster Bar, but the city’s beautiful train and subway center is turning into home base for new restaurants, like Agern and Great Northern Food Hall from restaurateur Claus Meyer, bars and, most recently, The Campbell.

“The space blew me away,” says Scott Gerber, the CEO of the Gerber Group, the hospitality group behind Mr. Purple and Kingside in New York City.

Once the private office and reception hall of legendary financier John W. Campbell, it turned into a fussy bar with a strict dress code later on. But when Gerber took over the space this year, he left alone the walls, ceiling, millwork and leaded glass—“We wanted to really refresh the space but stay true to the original design,” he says—and added a food menu and modern cocktails.

Now, The Campbell is back in business as a sleek yet casual bar nestled inside of Grand Central, but it’s not the only venue to reimagine former as well as current train stations. Here’s where else you’ll see the design trend taking over now and in the future.

Monger (Miami, FL)

The Voltaggio brothers are on the move: They’re opening a grocery-like food hall inside MiamiCentral, the new express train connecting Miami and Orlando.

(Monger, 400 NW 1st Avenue Miami, FL)

This 120-year-old train station is getting new life as a comfort food filled spot, with everything from cheeseburgers to chicken parm.

(The Station, 195 Water St, Naugatuck, CT, 203-714-6611)

The former Capistrano Train Depot reopened earlier this years as a locally driven restaurant, with an 80-bottle wine and beer cellar featuring only California-made quaffs.

(Trevor's at the Tracks, 26701 Verdugo St, San Juan Capistrano, CA, 949-493-9593)