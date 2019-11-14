5 Beautiful Thanksgiving Table Decor Ideas

Image zoom Blackberry Farm for Williams-Sonoma

You’ve worked hard on your Thanksgiving spread, don’t you think that meal deserves a tablescape equally as impressive? If you’re looking for some inspiration for your holiday table décor, take a cue from these lifestyle bloggers and entertaining pros and learn how to get the look at home. By layering a few classic pieces you already own with some new show-stopping items, you too can have an Instagram-worthy tablescape. Here, 5 different looks to try out for your Thanksgiving table.

California Luxe

Image zoom With Love from Kat

We love the rich fall colors on this table from design blogger With Love from Kat – it will transport you right to California wine country. Classic white plates pop with a marigold linen napkin and the bowls of fresh produce make the table look elegant, but casual. Here’s how to get the look at home:

Napkins

Instead of folding at each person’s place, tie the napkins in a loose knot and set on top of their plate. The napkins will pop on top of classic white plates and a white tablecloth. Hemstitched napkins in mustard (set of 4), $35 at overstock.com

Chargers

Top these natural rattan chargers with simple white dinner and salad plates. Artesia honey rattan charger plate, $13 from crateandbarrel.com

Flatware

Gold flatware adds some shine. Jasper gold 20-piece flatware set, $100 at crateandbarrel.com

Brass Candlesticks

Look for mismatched brass candlesticks in thrift and antique shops or let a shop like Etsy source them for you. The older vintage ones have a nice patina. Keep it simple with plain white (unscented) tapers. Mismatched brass candlesticks (set of 6), $75 at etsy.com

Serving Bowls

Use these matte black serving bowls for your Thanksgiving sides, or fill them with citrus or ruby red pomegranates for low-fuss table décor. Low serving bowl in midnight, $56 at yearandday.com

Vase

Fill this earthenware crock with fresh eucalyptus, protea and amaranthus or any assortment of flowers in the deep purple family to replicate this look. When you’re not using this crock as a vase, set it next to your stove and fill with your tongs, spatulas and mixing spoons. Hanselmann Pottery utensil jar, $54 at etsy.com

Sleek and Modern

Image zoom Stylizimo

Norwegian interior design blog Stylizimo nails this Scandinavian-inspired look with modern, all-black dinnerware punctuated with sage greens. For added visual interest, she also mixes in different shapes and heights of glassware and candles. Looking for an easy arrangement? These low, clustered glasses filled with greenery make it easy to still have a conversation with the person sitting across from you. Here’s how to get the look at home:

Candlesticks

Keep the all-black motif going with these minimalist metal candlestick holders and black tapered candles. Also, at this low price, you can buy several sets to spread out across your table. Fulltalig candlestick holders (set of three), $13 at ikea.com

Glassware

Use any kind of short textured glassware for water and flower vases. Pair them with simple stemmed wine glasses for different heights and textures. Suave barware, starting at $7 at cb2.com

Dinnerware

Layer different pieces from this matte black dinnerware set based on what you’re serving. Matte Black Stoneware Dinnerware, starting at $6 at pier1.com

Flatware

We love the thin handles and sleek mid-century lines of this versatile flatware. 20-piece pin tumbled black flatware set, $109 at cb2.com

Napkins

Pair these mossy green linen napkins with a plain black linen tablecloth to complete the look. Dusty green cotton napkins with fringe (set of 4), $8 at worldmarket.com

Southern Comfort

Image zoom Blackberry Farm for Williams-Sonoma

Blackberry Farm, an iconic luxury destination in Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains, is the epitome of Southern Hospitality. This gorgeous tablescape takes classic patterns, rich fall colors, and timeless staples and mixes them to create a look that feels traditional, but fresh. The key is to layer different patterns, textures and incorporate some shine with candles and flatware. This is also a good way to modernize some older family heirlooms or that wedding china that’s been collecting dust by layering it with clean white plates or a sleek silver charger. Here’s how to get the look at home:

Table Linens

Choose a statement tablecloth that you like as the base for your tablescape. Then, let those colors inspire your floral arrangements, plates and napkins. We love the fall color palate of this plaid tablecloth from Williams-Sonoma ($100). Pair it with the matching napkins (set of 4, $60) or a more neutral flax linen napkin (set of 4, $35). For the complete look, wrap the napkins with a natural ribbon ($8) and tuck in sprigs of greenery or sturdy herbs like rosemary and thyme.

Plates

The trick to really nailing this look is to play with a lot of different mismatched colors and patterns. Layer any simple white china with vintage-inspired plates, like this ornate dinnerware with botanical detailing and birds. Botanical harvest bird dinner plates (set of 4), $41 at potterybarn.com

Silver Chargers

These baroque 14-inch chargers are made of terracotta, but are finished to look like vintage pewter. $23 at surlatable.com

Servingware

We love classic white servingware in traditional silhouettes - it's elegant, but not too old-school. This lion’s head tureen ($150) and antique-inspired platter ($80) are timeless.

Harvest Chic

Image zoom Mixed Greens Event Design for Angry Orchard

Whether you’re taking your Thanksgiving table outside or not, make your guests feel like they’re dining amongst the apple trees with this stunning fall table from Mixed Greens Event Design. Tall hurricanes, patterned blankets and abundant arrangements make this table look lush, but you really don’t need much to pull it off. Here’s how to get the look at home:

Blankets and Pillows

If you’re entertaining outside, wool blankets ($24) draped over the back of the chairs add some color, texture and are a thoughtful gesture for your guests. To create the same affect for an indoor table, set patterned pillows ($19) in warm fall hues on a few of the chairs for guests who might want them.

Gold Accents

Gold adds a bit of sparkle to a wood table. Work in some gold flatware (20-piece set, $60) and shiny Moscow mule mugs ($20).

Glass Hurricanes

Hurricanes add nice height to a tablescape, yet the see-through glass still allows you to see the person sitting across from you. Alternate hurricanes (you can use tall pillar or taper candles) along the center of the table, intermixing small glass votives, eucalyptus branches and bowls of apples. Atrium glass hurricane, starting at $39 at westelm.com

Natural Runner

A natural gauze runner adds a bit of romance to any table. Plus, it’s extremely cost effective. Factor in a little extra length so it drapes and pools on the floor.120-inch ivory gauze table runner, $25 at amazon.com

Outdoor Lights

Light is key if you’re entertaining outside! 48-foot bistro lights, $45 at amazon.com

Minimalist Farmhouse

Image zoom SBK Living

Touches of shimmering gold elevate this casual monochrome tablescape from SBK Living, making it worthy of your Thanksgiving spread. The classic buffalo check napkins and seagrass placemats add texture and pattern, while the miniature gourds are a great alternative to flowers - they last longer (making it easy for you to set your table a few days in advance) and are a no-brainer to arrange. Here’s how to get the look at home:

Woven Placemats

These small round placemats are a nice textural alternative to a charger and they don’t take up too much real estate on your dining table. Round water hyacinth placemat, $5 at bedbathandbeyond.com

Black Stoneware Plates

This matte black dinnerware with a natural speckle-glazed interior creates the same contrasting affect as the stacked black and white plates in this table setting. 18th Street 16-piece dinnerware set, $155 at crateandbarrel.com

Gold-Rimmed Glasses

Mix in these gold stemless champagne flutes (set of 4, $15) with gold rimmed tumblers (set of 8, $80) to elevate the black dinnerware.

Napkins

We love the contrast of the elegant gold glasses with the matte black plates and these rustic (but timeless) buffalo check napkins. Black-and-white buffalo check napkins (set of 4), $24 at potterybarn.com

Lanterns

When mixed in with matte black candlestick holders (set of 3, $90), these fun house-shaped lanterns anchor the table like a flower-arrangement. Fill with more gourds (as seen here) or candles. Gracie Oaks Metal Lantern, $76 at wayfair.com