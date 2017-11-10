How To Have The Best Thanksgiving Dinner Ever, Without Lifting a Finger

Thanksgiving dinner means a ton of eating, a ton of cooking, a ton of grocery shopping, and, for the holiday's invaluable hosts, a ton of work. Which is part of why, as delicious as the annual, home-cooked tradition is, it might be worth exploring some of the options you may not have realized were available, especially during this particularly stressful year.

Maybe you don't have quite enough time cook many courses worth of groceries you'll need and could use a professional assist. Maybe you don't have the kitchen space available to cook the massive meal your full family visit will require at all. Or maybe, you just want the most luxurious, stress-free Thanksgiving you can possibly have. Whatever level of you need, Food & Wine has you covered.

Get it cooked for you

If you want to have a Thanksgiving Dinner at home but need a year off from cooking for ten, try NYC's gourmet emporium and Upper West Side staple Zabar's. For $38 a person, you can get the Zabar's Complete Thanksgiving Dinner for 10, which will get you a complete Zabar's Roast Turkey, Chestnut Stuffing, Gravy, Cranberry Salad, Mashed Potatoes, a dozen Dinner Rolls, a Cheesecake, and more. And if you're not in NYC, don't worry--they'll ship it right to you, overnight.

Go somewhere unique

Going out for Thanksgiving isn't the most novel idea, but finding a truly memorable meal can be tough on such a busy day. Fortunately, Má Pêche is offering its own Momofuku twist on a classic, with a Turducken Family Style Thanksgiving Dinner that includes, among others, Focaccia Stuffing, Pumpkin Pie with Smoked Sichuan Whip, Mulled Apple Cider, all anchored by the duck/chicken/turkey combo. For $55 a person, you can give visiting relatives Thanksgiving flavors they won't find anywhere else.

Courtesy of Conrad NY/Mark Weinberg

Let a luxury hotel handle it all

If you want the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner experience, though, the answer is clear: book the Conrad New York's Ultimate NYC Thanksgiving package. You'll spend Thanksgiving in the stunning, 1,500 square foot, penthouse-style Conrad Suite, whose full living room, dining room, kitchenette, and office area sit atop the 15-story hotel, where your dinner will be spent overlooking a sweeping view of Lower Manhattan.

And then there's the food. Led by Chef Gerron Douglas, the Conrad team will cater a classic Thanksgiving dinner, including Roasted Turkey, Truffle Cauliflower Soup, Whipped Potatoes, and an Apple Tarte Tatin for dessert. Afterwards, hotel staff will handle the cleaning, then leave you to digest, relax, and luxuriate in the ultimate Thanksgiving experience. Yes, the Ultimate NYC Thanksgiving package requires at least a two-night stay at $3,500 a night, with dinner running $2,500 for up to five people, but if you want the ultimate Thanksgiving dinner experience, you'll know it's worth paying for—just call (888) 370-1963 to make it happen.