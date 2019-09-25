Target’s New Fall Collection Is Here to Give You Your Most Festive Table Setting Yet

Image zoom Target

September has gone by in a flash, and though we’ll miss the long summer days we can’t wait to bake, cook, and decorate for fall. This season Target’s latest dinnerware, glassware and festive decor will gear you up for all of your cozy weekends at home and big fall gatherings with family and friends. Now is the time to start looking for those new dinner sets, fall candles, and wreaths to bring a pop of color and seasonality to your space.

"We’ve designed our fall home assortment to help guests create relaxing, cozy backdrops for making memories together," says Jill Sando, Target's SVP. "From light woods and earthy pink and warm orange palettes to cozy textiles, classic plaids and woven tweed, our guests can mix, match and layer their favorite pieces to bring an inviting, affordable touch of fall to every room of their home"

We got a preview of all of the kitchen and dining pieces from brands like Threshold, Hearth & Hand and Opalhouse, and frankly we can’t wait to see how our Thanksgiving centerpieces shape up with these products. Read on for some of our favorite picks to consider for your own home, or for gifting for the holidays.

Add in decorative pumpkins and gourds with candles to give a festive edge with trendy dinnerware.

Threshold 9" x 6" Decorative Papier-Mâché Gourd, Yellow, $10 at target.com

Threshold Black Fall Dinnerware Collection, at target.com

Winding a green garland across a runner adds depth and color to warm wood tones of your dining table.

Threshold Pumpkin & Leaves Fall Dining Collection, at target.com

These straw pumpkins are the perfect rustic fall accessory you can use on mantles, dining tables, or wherever you like at home.

Opalhouse Water Hyacinth Pumpkin, Orange, $8-$17 at target.com

Hearth & Hand's fall set marries neutrals with contrasting black accents.

Hearth & Hand™ with Magnolia Fall Kitchen & Dining sets, at target.com

Light up your evenings with candles and glass pumpkins, a gorgeous touch to any room.

Threshold Light-Up Glass Pumpkin, Silver, $25 at target.com

Add deep reds and orange tones to your dining set collections.

Made By Design Glass Stackable Stemless Wine Glasses, $11 for 6 at target.com

Opalhouse 52"x52" Pumpkin Table Throw Wave Dark Red, $17 at target.com

Opalhouse Round Placemats, $15 at target.com