30 Beautiful Tabletop Items and Serveware for Entertaining

When it comes to tabletop and serveware, we think it's best to make a statement. You've already got your white everyday dishes that match anything, so you can definitely add a pop of color or a bit of shine when you're hosting a dinner party or family gathering. From large platters and cake stands to gravy boats and pitchers, your guests will notice your gorgeous entertaining spread. Bold, beautiful serveware pieces also make the absolute best gifts. Next time you walk into a potluck, impress your host by contributing an apple pie with a pie server or a salad with tongs. And seriously, who doesn't need another cheese board?

So whether you're shopping for yourself or someone you love, don't overlook the power of the tabletop piece. See below for our favorite stunning tabletop and serveware items, perfect for entertaining.

Bloomingdale's

Annieglass Ruffled Round Entertaining Platter, $347 at bloomingdales.com

Sur La Table

Mosser Glass Cake Stand, $34-$105 at food52.com

Bloomingdale's

Georg Jensen Alfredo Small Salt & Pepper Set, $145 at bloomingdales.com

Sur La Table

Le Creuset Heritage Butter Dish, $42 at surlatable.com

Nordstrom

Vinglacé Wine Chiller, $90 at nordstrom.com

Bloomingdale's

Villeroy & Boch French Garden Dinnerware, $30-$550 at bloomingdales.com

Sur La Table

Jacques Pépin Collection Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $70 at surlatable.com

Bloomingdale's

Nambé Kyoto Tea Pot, $75 at bloomingdales.com

Sur La Table

Hawkins New York Copper and Brass Louise Trays, $50-$120 at food52.com

Food52

Schott Zwiesel Pure Stemless Red Wine Glasses, $8 for 1/$48 for 6 at surlatable.com

Food52

Kiss That Frog Gold-Detailed Dessert Coupes, Set of 4, $48 at food52.com

Nordstrom

Golden Rabbit Enameled Serving Tray, $50 for small/$60 for large at nordstrom.com

Bloomingdale's

Kate Spade New York Charlotte Street Dinnerware, $19-$80 at bloomingdales.com

Food52

White Marble and Rose Gold Coasters, Set of 4, $24 at surlatable.com

Food52

Match Pewter Gravy Boat, $215 at food52.com

Sur La Table

Vietri Rufolo Glass Gold Large Serving Bowl, $80 at bloomingdales.com

Food52

Mosser Jadeite Pitcher, $45 at surlatable.com

Nordstrom

Sin Porcelain Oyster Plate, $112 at food52.com

Food52

American Atelier Theo Set of 2 Beverage Dispensers with Stand, $65 at nordstrom.com

Bloomingdale's

Nova Deruta Oval Serve Platter, $70 at surlatable.com

Uncommon Goods

Lenox Radiance Dinnerware, $28-$270 at bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Soapstone Pizza Pan with Copper Handle, $80 at uncommongoods.com

Food52

Michael Aram Ripple Effect Chip & Dip, $195 at bloomingdales.com

Uncommon Goods

Be Home Brushed Gold Pie Server, $28 at food52.com

Bloomingdale's

Compact Swivel Cheese Board with Knives, $40 for small/$64 for large at uncommongoods.com

Uncommon Goods

Alessi Human Salad Servers, $80 at bloomingdales.com

Bloomingdale's

Twist Decanter, $30 for small/$40 for large at uncommongoods.com

Bloomingdale's

Royal Crown Derby Oscillate Covered Sugar Bowl, $82 at bloomingdales.com

Nordstrom

Three Rays’ Pottery Handmade Porcelain Pitcher, $95 at food52.com

Sur La Table

Nordstrom At Home Round Serving Tray, $49 at nordstrom.com