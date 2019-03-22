10 Trendy Tablecloths We’re Loving Right Now

Tablecloths are cool again. That’s right, they’re not just for special occasions. Runners, table linens, and placemats can change the feel of a kitchen or dining space. Match your decor, buy a few in the same color to rotate between washes, or even choose a material to match the season (we like linen for the warmer months, just like clothes). Tablecloths shield your table from stains, scratches and rings, and we've got you covered for the best options out there. See below for our picks to soften and spruce up your dining table.

Courtesy of Food52

Objective Linen Tablecloth, $150-$190 at food52.com

These hand-stitched linen tablecloths in muted, everyday colors are made with individually-dyed European yarn, creating a multi-toned piece that’ll look beautiful on any table. They’re also known to get softer with each machine wash cycle.

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Provence Tablecloth, $40-$60 at williams-sonoma.com

Inspired by southern France, this floral tablecloth reminds us of fresh butter and lavender fields. It’s 100% cotton and finished with a clean, full hem.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

La Mer Tablecloth, $149-$189 at potterybarn.com

With sea shells and fish masterfully printed on this 100% cotton tablecloth, you’ll be transported to the seaside. Throw this on your table for a summer party and your vibes will be set.

Courtesy of Parachute Home

Parachute Washed Linen Tablecloth, $129 at parachutehome.com

The durable washed linen used to make these tablecloths works for both indoor and outdoor dining. Choose from jewel tones like plum and teal for rich pop of color.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Wayfair Basics Poplin Rectangular Tablecloth, $12-$22 at wayfair.com

Everyone needs a basic, low-priced tablecloth and this should be yours. Wayfair offers 40 colors and nine sizes, so you’ll find exactly what you need.

Courtesy of Parachute Home

Parachute Chambray Fringe Tablecloth, $129 at parachutehome.com

Add some texture to your table with chambray fringe. The linen is casual, soft and can be dressed up or down.

Courtesy of Wayfair

Kitt Hemstitched Tablecloth, $54-$97 at wayfair.com

Neutrals are perfect for any occasion. The stunning hemstitch in this oblong tablecloth makes it ideal for a dinner party with friends.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Pinstripe Charcoal Linen Tablecloth, $120-$150 at surlatable.com

We love this thick linen, pinstripe tablecloth for daily meals. Each piece is hand-washed and pre-shrunk so it’ll drape casually and bring softness to your table.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Modern Stripe Fringe Tablecloth, $50-$70 at crateandbarrel.com

Stripes and fringe should make this 100% cotton tablecloth a top pick for your next potluck. The white and navy pattern is sleek, while the textured edge brings the fun.

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Sonder Printed Floral Tablecloth, $90-$130 at crateandbarrel.com

Big, watercolor blooms pepper this cotton and linen tablecloth that we’d reserve for a spring lunch gathering. Guests will admire the artful details.