10 Trendy Tablecloths We’re Loving Right Now

Table linens are back and better than ever.
Tablecloths are cool again. That’s right, they’re not just for special occasions. Runners, table linens, and placemats can change the feel of a kitchen or dining space. Match your decor, buy a few in the same color to rotate between washes, or even choose a material to match the season (we like linen for the warmer months, just like clothes). Tablecloths shield your table from stains, scratches and rings, and we've got you covered for the best options out there. See below for our picks to soften and spruce up your dining table.
Related: Everything You Need for the Perfect Patio Party
Objective Linen Tablecloth, $150-$190 at food52.com
These hand-stitched linen tablecloths in muted, everyday colors are made with individually-dyed European yarn, creating a multi-toned piece that’ll look beautiful on any table. They’re also known to get softer with each machine wash cycle.
Provence Tablecloth, $40-$60 at williams-sonoma.com
Inspired by southern France, this floral tablecloth reminds us of fresh butter and lavender fields. It’s 100% cotton and finished with a clean, full hem.
La Mer Tablecloth, $149-$189 at potterybarn.com
With sea shells and fish masterfully printed on this 100% cotton tablecloth, you’ll be transported to the seaside. Throw this on your table for a summer party and your vibes will be set.
Parachute Washed Linen Tablecloth, $129 at parachutehome.com
The durable washed linen used to make these tablecloths works for both indoor and outdoor dining. Choose from jewel tones like plum and teal for rich pop of color.
Wayfair Basics Poplin Rectangular Tablecloth, $12-$22 at wayfair.com
Everyone needs a basic, low-priced tablecloth and this should be yours. Wayfair offers 40 colors and nine sizes, so you’ll find exactly what you need.
Parachute Chambray Fringe Tablecloth, $129 at parachutehome.com
Add some texture to your table with chambray fringe. The linen is casual, soft and can be dressed up or down.
Kitt Hemstitched Tablecloth, $54-$97 at wayfair.com
Neutrals are perfect for any occasion. The stunning hemstitch in this oblong tablecloth makes it ideal for a dinner party with friends.
Pinstripe Charcoal Linen Tablecloth, $120-$150 at surlatable.com
We love this thick linen, pinstripe tablecloth for daily meals. Each piece is hand-washed and pre-shrunk so it’ll drape casually and bring softness to your table.
Modern Stripe Fringe Tablecloth, $50-$70 at crateandbarrel.com
Stripes and fringe should make this 100% cotton tablecloth a top pick for your next potluck. The white and navy pattern is sleek, while the textured edge brings the fun.
Sonder Printed Floral Tablecloth, $90-$130 at crateandbarrel.com
Big, watercolor blooms pepper this cotton and linen tablecloth that we’d reserve for a spring lunch gathering. Guests will admire the artful details.