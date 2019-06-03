7 Pitchers You Need This Summer (and Perfect Batch Drinks to Fill Them)

The weather is steadily heating up and it’s the season for outdoor parties and summery cocktails. The smartest move to make things easy on yourself (and fun for guests) is whipping up batch drinks for a crowd. The most essential element you’re probably missing? A good drink pitcher.

A great party tabletop isn’t complete without a great pitcher (for water or for booze). We’ve gone ahead and picked seven great pitchers with delicious cocktail recipes to match. Whether you’re looking for an elegant glass statement piece or an unbreakable lightweight version to tote out to the patio or deck, below are plenty of options. Read on for seven great pitchers for summer entertaining (and cocktails to serve in them).

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Ona Large Pitcher, $25 at crateandbarrel.com

The off-center handle of this psychedelic glass pitcher catches eyes on the table. We love the way the handle holds liquid, too. Fill it with a healthy batch of Grapefruit Spritz made with grapefruit juice, Campari, crème de framboise, and Prosecco.

Courtesy of Food52

Fferrone Dearborn Pitcher, $145 at food52.com

This retro, fluted pitcher is made of durable borosilicate glass. The elegant and sophisticated design lends itself to an effervescent cocktail like the Clementine 75, made with gin, juniper syrup, fresh clementine juice, and Champagne or Prosecco.

Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Happy Hour Acrylic Pitcher, $20 at potterybarn.com

If you’re entertaining outdoors, consider an acrylic pitcher instead of glass – the material won’t shatter if dropped on the patio. The simple, sleek design works for any beverage. We recommend serving the Canchánchara Cocktail, a Cuban classic made with añejo rum, ice, honey, and fresh lime juice.

Courtesy of West Elm

Fluted Acrylic Pitcher, $16 at westelm.com

Another great outdoor pitcher, this lightweight, acrylic option is all about texture and style. It will add a little a flair to your table, especially when filled with a Cucumber-Rose Gin Spritz made of savory gin, cucumber, basil and cardamom syrup, cucumber and dried rose petals.

Courtesy of Bloomingdale's

Luigi Bormioli Michelangelo Belly Pitcher, $40 at bloomingdales.com

The belly pitcher is a timeless design that has a place on every table. It also holds more liquid than most other pitcher shapes. Put this traditional glass piece to good use with a Lemon-and-Lavender Gin Fizz, a floral cocktail that combines a citrusy-herbal gin, fresh lemon juice, lavender bitters and dried juniper berries.

Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

Mario Luca Giusti Palla Fluorescent Acrylic Pitcher, $75 at neimanmarcus.com

We imagine this bright orange pitcher beside us at the pool in Italy. It screams summer party and begs to be filled with a festive cocktail. Dreams of July would serve quite nicely. The citrusy drink includes kumquats and kiwi with cachaça, limoncello, dry vermouth and orange bitters.

Courtesy of Sur La Table

Mosser Jadeite Pitcher, $45 at surlatable.com

Green flint glass makes this funky yet classic pitcher an ideal centerpiece for any table. Test it out with a Carioca Quencher, a Julia Child-inspired cocktail with dark rum, leamon and lime juice, apricot liqueur and Angostura bitters.