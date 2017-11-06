You've Probably Never Had Flavored Milk Like This

Seasonal flavors are everywhere, these days—in our coffee, our candy, our cereal, even dog food. So why not milk, too? Stew Leonard's, the Connecticut-based dairy store and market famous for its entertaining shopping experience (does your local grocery store have animatronic cows?), has released, for a limited time only, their extremely Thanksgiving-appropriate Apple Pie a la Mode milk.

Starting off with the store's highly-regarded fresh whole milk, free from artificial growth hormones and antibiotics, procured from award-winning upstate New York dairy farms, they take the flavors of two other top sellers in the store—apple pies, baked fresh every day right on premises, along with Stew-brand vanilla ice cream—and mix them all up together.

How does it taste? The first thing you notice, besides the extreme creaminess of the milk, are the apple pie spices; there's a hint of apple there, behind it, but truth be told, what you really get is something akin to the milk left in the bowl after a nice big helping of Cinnamon Toast Crunch. (Which, it must be mentioned, is very much a positive, at least for those of us who remember after-school CTC sessions with extreme fondness.) The milk is sold in glass half-gallon containers, and retails for $5.99.

This isn't the first time Stew Leonard's has done a departure from ordinary flavored milks—the fun kicked off last holiday season when they gave the world Christmas Cookie Milk, rich with sugar cookie taste. Missed it? No fear—it'll be back after Thanksgiving. This past Easter, they tried a nifty spin on a same-old-same-old, creating a Chocolate Bunny flavored milk, which we can't wait to try. (It's coming back next spring, we hear.)

With just a handful of destination-worthy stores in Connecticut and the New York City suburbs, Stew Leonard's founder (Stew Leonard, Sr.) began his career as a milkman in Norwalk, Connecticut—to this day, the store, which sells a wide range of groceries, produce, meat, seafood and baked goods, is perhaps still best known for its fresh dairy items, including ice cream, milk and butter.