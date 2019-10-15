Here’s How to Order Every Item in the Star Wars Le Creuset Collection

Image zoom Williams Sonoma

Star Wars fans are now well aware of the saga’s collaboration with Le Creuset, and we can’t wait for these great cookware pieces and accessories to become available. From the Porg Pie Bird to the ultra-exclusive Tatooine painted Dutch oven, these are some of the prettiest (and most in-demand) Star Wars-branded items ever made. To get ahead of the game, fans will want to go ahead and pre-order everything through the Le Creuset website and now through Williams Sonoma . If the announcement’s popularity is any prediction, these items will sell out faster than you can say “bantha fodder.”

The Le Creuset items will go on sale officially on November 1 on their website (Williams Sonoma will start shipping December 1), but you can pre-order them now to ensure you get a chance to own that Han Solo Carbonite Roaster before Christmas.

To hold you over until the release, Williams Sonoma already has plenty of Star Wars tools and gadgets to order as well. We love the Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker and the Death Star ice ball molds, and who could say no to an R2-D2 popcorn maker? Read on to learn how to order everything from the Le Creuset Star Wars collection, as well as some of our favorite themed kitchenware you can get right now.

(See Williams Sonoma’s full Star Wars collection here.)

Han Solo Roaster

The light enamel interior below the Han Solo in carbonite lid makes it easy to prevent sticking and burning, which the exterior is shock-resistant to prevent and wear and tear. It’s also dishwasher safe for fast, convenient cleanup.

Preorder: Le Creuset Cast-Iron Star Wars Han Solo Carbonite Signature Roaster, 5 1/4-Qt., $450 at williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com

Cast Iron Darth Vader Dutch Oven

The glossy black exterior is shock-resistant, and it works on any cooktop, including induction.

Preorder: Le Creuset Cast-Iron 5 1/2-Qt. Round Oven-Star Wars Darth Vader, $395 at williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com

Mini Star Wars Cocottes

High-fired stoneware is exceptionally strong and will withstand the oven, broiler, freezer and microwave. The porcelain enamel-glaze finish is easy to clean and won’t chip, scratch or absorb flavors.

Preorder: Le Creuset Stoneware Mini Round Cocotte, Star Wars Droids, Set of 3, $90 at williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com

R2-D2 Mini Cocotte, $30 at williams-sonoma.com

C-3PO Mini Cocotte, $30 at williams-sonoma.com

BB-8 Mini Cocotte, $30 at williams-sonoma.com

Star Wars Trivets

Le Creuset’s premium-quality silicone is heat-resistant to 482 degrees Fahrenheit, and is stain-resistant and dishwasher safe.

Preorder: Le Creuset 8" Silicone Trivet-Star Wars Millennium Falcon, $20 at williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com

Preorder: Le Creuset 8" Silicone Trivet-Star Wars Death Star, $20 at williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com

Porg Pie Bird

A pie bird vents moisture from pies as they bake, making sure you get a crispy crust and properly set filling. But this is no ordinary pie bird, with a porcelain enamel-glaze and the shape of an adorable Porg.

Preorder: Le Creuset Stoneware Star Wars Porg Pie Bird, $25 at williams-sonoma.com and lecreuset.com

Death Star Ice Molds

Star Wars Death Star Ice Molds & Glasses Set, $40 (originally $70) at williams-sonoma.com

Cookie Cutters

Williams Sonoma Star Wars 8-Piece Cookie Cutter Set, $24 at williams-sonoma.com

R2-D2 Popcorn Maker

Star Wars R2-D2 Popcorn Maker, $100 at williams-sonoma.com

Spatulas

Star Wars Flexible Spatulas, Set of 4, $65 at williams-sonoma.com

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker

Millennium Falcon Waffle Maker, $50 at williams-sonoma.com

Darth Vader Apron

Star Wars Darth Vader Adult Apron, $32 at williams-sonoma.com

Tatooine Dutch Oven

There are only nine of these made, but nevertheless you can apply to be one of the lucky few to own this piece of art.

Preorder: Tatooine Dutch Oven, $900 at lecreuset.com