Roger Moore’s 4 Greatest Eating and Drinking Moments as James Bond

Sir Roger Moore’s stage and screen career spanned more than five decades, but after his passing today, he will be remembered most for his 12-year-run as James Bond. Tied with Sean Connery for the most appearances (seven) as Bond, Moore gave the spy his signature sense of humor that continued as a major fixture of the Bond franchise until Daniel Craig's darker and grittier version of Bond arrived in 2006.

While Moore will be remembered for a number of great Bond moments, including the best opening scene from any Bond movie ever, the panache that he brought to Bond’s extensive knowledge of food and drink always set him apart. Here are Sir Roger Moore’s four greatest eating and drinking moments as James Bond.

The Man With The Golden Gun

Bond is certainly best known for his signature martini order, but it turns out that he’s also quite knowledgable about wine. After sitting down to dine with his The Man With The Golden Dun adversary, Scaramanga, Bond is poured a glass of wine, which he immediately identifies as being, “excellent, slightly reminiscent of a ’34 Mouton.” Bond truly is always full of surprises.

The Spy Who Loved Me

Besides the previously mentioned opening sequence, The Spy Who Loved Me includes a lot of the most insane details from Bond lore, including the underwater car. However, when it comes to food, the offer Moore receives in this film can’t be topped. After ending up in some sort of Arabian layer, Bond is offered, “sheep’s eyes, dates, a vodka martini?” Sadly, he chooses to pass on them all.

For Your Eyes Only

James Bond, he’s just like us! In 1981’s For Your Eyes Only, Bond wanders through the streets of Greece, sampling foods in markets as he goes. In one of the rare Bond food and drink scenes that doesn’t involve alcohol, he tries a fig. He almost looks like he enjoys it—almost.

Moonraker

While Moonraker is considered the low point of Moore’s tenure as Bond, it does include one of the most insane Bond drink lines of all time. Bond enters a doctor’s office and sees a bottle of Champagne waiting. He says, "Bollinger! If it's '69, you were expecting me." Roger Moore was an absolute legend if for no other reason than the fact that he could pull off that line of dialogue.