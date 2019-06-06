10 Great Reusable Water Bottles to Stay Hydrated All Summer Long

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

In the food world, we do our best to help the environment by reducing food waste through composting and creatively using scraps. We're also big proponents of eliminating of single-use plastic when possible, and reusable water bottles are an easy way to do just that. In order to stick with the habit, it helps to have a water bottle you love. If keeping water cold is your primary concern, opt for a double wall insulated bottle. For something light and affordable, a BPA-free plastic bottle is the way to go. Whether you prefer a straw or a spout or an open mouth lid, there are plenty of options to find the right one for you. Read on for some of our favorites available on Amazon.

Nalgene Tritan BPA-Free Wide Mouth Water Bottle, $10 at amazon.com

Nalgene is the OG reusable water bottle. If you’re just looking for a light water container to help you reduce your single-use plastic consumption, then this is all you need. The price point is extremely low and it gets the job done. With the wide mouth, you can fit in as much ice as you like.

CamelBak Podium Big Chill 25 oz Insulated Water Bottle, $15 at amazon.com

The self-sealing jet valve cap of this CamelBak makes it ideal for drinking in action. If you’re playing sports or at the gym, consider this bottle your new hydration go-to.

Baiji 20 oz Collapsible Silicone Water Bottles, $16 at amazon.com

For camping and hiking, a collapsible water bottle saves a lot of space and weight. These silicone water bottles roll up flawlessly and the material is extremely easy to clean. They can also be frozen so that you can have cool water for hours. This pack of two silicone water bottles is an incredible deal.

Bevgo Fruit Infuser Water Bottle, $16 at amazon.com

Flavored water fans will love this fruit infuser water bottle. Add cucumber, strawberries, citrus and more to your water. You can transport yourself to a spa with every sip.

Simple Modern 25 oz Wave Water Bottle, $17 at amazon.com

If style is your priority, peruse the many colors and patterns of the Simple Modern Wave. Its rounded edges and stainless steel, screw-on cap make for a sleek, minimalist design. Plus, it’s insulated, which means it’ll never sweat.

Takeya 24 oz Originals Vacuum Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, $22 at amazon.com

Similar to the Hydro Flask in double wall insulation technology, the Takeya boasts a spout lid that some prefer to an open mouth. The spout makes sipping and pouring especially easy, plus the hinge lock keeps the cap out of the way while drinking. Takeya also has a carrying handle and offers plenty of colors and sizes.

Lifefactory 22-Ounce BPA-Free Glass Water Bottle with Straw Cap and Protective Silicone Sleeve, $24 at amazon.com

For a glass water bottle, consider the Lifefactory BPA-free bottle that comes with a protective silicone sleeve. People who prefer glass water bottles tend to choose them for the clean water taste that is untouched by plastic or metal. They’re also dishwasher safe, unlike the insulated water bottles.

Hydro Flask 24 oz Standard Mouth Water Bottle, $35 at amazon.com

For an everyday water bottle, the Hydro Flask comes out on top. It never leaks, water stays super cold for up to 24 hours thanks to the double wall insulation, and the cap has a strap for comfortable and convenient holding. The same technology and design comes in a variety of sizes and colors. We’re partial to the 24-oz bottle since it requires fewer refills, but it’s also not too heavy.

LifeStraw Go Water Filter Bottle, $43 at amazon.com

In order to drink water from lakes and streams while hiking or camping, you need a water filter to remove bacteria and protozoa. This bottle does just that, giving you the gift of clean, safe drinking water anywhere.

Hydro Flask 32 oz Wide Mouth with Straw Lid, $45 at amazon.com

Some people simply enjoy the straw experience. If sucking your water through a tube is your preferred method of drinking, opt for this Hydro Flask that offers a smooth flowing straw along with all the same insulation and leak proof technology as the rest of its bottles.