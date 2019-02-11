All the 2019 Products of The Year You Need in Your Pantry

On Friday, Product of the Year—an award voted on by 40,000 consumers nationwide—announced its 2019 winners. Consumers participated in the study to select their favorite products, ranging from home to food and beverage. The winners included ice cream that helps you sleep (yes, really), cold brew pods, and anti-inflammatory healthy drinks. We combed through the full list and highlighted all the items that were innovative, new, and even a little random—the best part? You can order them all online.

Beans

Courtesy of Amazon

For the convenience “meal” category, Bush’s Savory Beans came out on top. There are four flavors: “Black Bean Fiesta,” “New Orleans Style Red Beans”, “Southwestern Style Pinto Beans,” and “Southern Style White Beans,” so they can pair with a variety of dishes. Keep a few in your pantry, just in case.

Bush’s Best New Orleans Style Red Savory Beans, 15.3 oz (Pack of 12), $29 at amazon.com

Butterfingers

Courtesy of Amazon

Butterfinger won the candy bar category for its new-and-improved recipe, which removed hydrogenated oils and TBHQ.

Butterfinger Single, Candy Bars (Pack of 36), $27 at amazon.com

Cold Brew Pods

Courtesy of Amazon

You can pour these pods over ice and add water, or, use them with a single-serve brewer. Plus, they’re strong, with two times the caffeine.

JAVA HOUSE Authentic Cold Brew, Colombian Black Pods, 6 count, from $8 at amazon.com

Cookies

Courtesy of Amazon

Oreos dipped in fudge—need we say more? Keep these on hand to satisfy all of your chocolate cravings.

Oreo Thin Bites Fudge Dipped Chocolate Sandwich Cookies, 8-Count Tray , $11 at amazon.com

Frozen Meals

Courtesy of Amazon

Lean Cuisine's Origins line is meatless, and even has two vegan options. Options range from Farmer's Market Pizza (pictured) to Butternut Squash Lasagna.

Lean Cuisine Origins Farmers Market Pizza, $3 at walmart.com

Gum

Courtesy of Amazon

If you need to restock your gum, considering trying Tic Tac Gum, which took home the prize in the gum category this year. Choose from Freshmint, Spearmint, Cool Watermelon, and Cool Tropical flavors.

Tic Tac Gum Variety Pack (12 Pack), $19 at amazon.com

Holistic Drinks

Courtesy of Amazon

ZYN drinks include 200 mg of an anti-inflammatory and antioxidant called Curcumin, and they only have 10 calories and two grams of sugar.

ZYN - Holistic Wellness Health Drink CURCUMIN + PIPERINE 12 pack (Variety Pack), $55 at amazon.com

Ice Cream

Courtesy of Amazon

This ice cream is designed to help you sleep—yes, really—and includes “sleep-supporting minerals, enzymes, and amino acids,” according to Product of the Year. Flavors range from Cookies n’ Dreams to Cold-Brew Decaf.

Nightfood Nighttime Ice Cream Variety Pack (8 Count), $67 at amazon.com

Mashed Potatoes

Courtesy of Amazon

Mashed potatoes are an easy crowd-pleaser—and with this Idahoan Buttery Homestyle family-sized bag, you get double the servings, for a grand total of eight.

Idahoan Butter Homestyle Mashed Potatoes (3 pack), $10 at amazon.com