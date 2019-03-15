Everything You Need for the Perfect Patio Party

It’s finally starting to get warm outside, which means outdoor entertaining season is almost here. Time to dust off your lanterns, break out your patio furniture, and stock up on durable serveware. But, if you’re looking to step it up this spring and really impress your guests, we’ve got you covered too—you can use string lights to make your table setting pop, and replace your disposable cups/plates/silverware etc. with sleek, yet durable reusable alternatives (which is much better for the environment). From tablecloths and pitchers to beverage tubs and wine glasses, here’s everything you need to host the perfect outdoor party.

String Lights

Courtesy of Food52

These string lights add a whimsical touch to your table setting if you loop them throughout the centerpieces. Note: the wires are waterproof but the battery box is not, so if you want to leave the lights outside, the maker recommends wrapping the box in a bag/protective covering.

One Step Timers Remote 8-Settings Dew Drop Wired LED Lights (Set of 3), $35-$45 at food52.com

Tablecloths

Courtesy of Food52

Protect your table and add a pop of color with these pretty seersucker tablecloths, which are perfect for spring and summer. Pick from small or large sizes in white, yellow, blue, green, or gray.

Dot and Army Seersucker Tablecloth, $60-64 at food52.com

Flatware

Courtesy of Food52

This flatware set is dishwasher safe, so you can reuse it and keep your nicer silverware inside. Plus, it’s made to be much more durable than plastic disposable cutlery, so you can cut through tougher food without having to worry about your knife breaking.

Mepra Outdoor Italian Flatware (16-Piece Set), $72 at food52.com

Pitcher

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

A subtle floral and vine etching makes this pitcher on theme for spring. Fill it with lemonade, sangria or a seasonal party punch.

Williams-Sonoma Sonora Outdoor Etched Tritan Pitcher, $24 at williams-sonoma.com

Chips and Dip

Courtesy of West Elm

Chips and dip is an entertaining staple, and this pretty blue acrylic set is shatter-resistant, according to West Elm, so you can carry it outside confidently.

West Elm Acrylic Chip + Dip Set—Light Blue, $18 at westelm.com

Napkins

Courtesy of West Elm

Swap out paper napkins for these simple, elegant cotton versions, which come in four colors: Belgian Flax, Light Pool, Platinum, and Stone White. (Plus, they’re machine-washable!)

West Elm Frayed Edge Napkins (Set of 4), $19 at westelm.com

Bowls

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Melamine is a great sturdy material for outdoor tableware, and these bowls keep it both classy and cool with an artisan ceramic effect.

Crate & Barrel Cruz Light Blue Melamine Bowl, $11 (each) at crateandbarrel.com

Plates

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Match the previous bowls with these dinner plates, which work for indoor and outdoor dining.

Crate & Barrel Cruz Light Blue Melamine Dinner Plate, $13 (each) at crateandbarrel.com

Serving Set

Courtesy of West Elm

Coordinate all of your outdoor serveware (platters, bowls, etc.) by picking up this minimalist set from West Elm.

West Elm Melamine Stone Serveware, $8-$24 (pieces sold separately) at westelm.com

Tray

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Use this tray—designed in collaboration with Aerin Lauder—as part of your tableware, or, to help you carry everything out to your patio.

Williams-Sonoma AERIN Woven & Silver Tray, $160 at williams-sonoma.com

Wine Glasses

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma calls these glasses “exceptionally strong” and ideal for outdoor entertaining—plus, the colors add a pop to your place setting.

Williams-Sonoma DuraClear® Tritan Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6, Multicolored, $90 at williams-sonoma.com

Drinking Glasses

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

These acrylic glasses are sturdy and simple—perfect for outdoor entertaining.

Crate & Barrel Vaso Grey Acrylic Drinking Glass, $4 (each) at crateandbarrel.com

Beverage Tub

Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Keep all your soda, beer, and water cold in this sleek beverage tub, which comes with a stand and can be placed next to your table for easy access.

Crate & Barrel Galvanized Beverage Tub with Black Stand, $90 at crateandbarrel.com

Beverage Dispenser

Courtesy of Williams-Sonoma

If you want your drinks to be more self-serve, pick up this beverage dispenser, which can hold 11 quarts of liquid.

Williams-Sonoma AERIN White Ceramic Beverage Dispenser, $120 at williams-sonoma.com

Lanterns

Courtesy of Pier 1

Add an elegant touch to your patio with these metal lanterns—put in some candles and voila, you’ve got instant mood lighting. Pick from larger models that can stand on the floor, to smaller ones for the table.

Pier1 Landen White Metal Lanterns, $13-$30 at pier1.com