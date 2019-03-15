Everything You Need for the Perfect Patio Party

Spring is just around the corner—why not celebrate?
It’s finally starting to get warm outside, which means outdoor entertaining season is almost here. Time to dust off your lanterns, break out your patio furniture, and stock up on durable serveware. But, if you’re looking to step it up this spring and really impress your guests, we’ve got you covered too—you can use string lights to make your table setting pop, and replace your disposable cups/plates/silverware etc. with sleek, yet durable reusable alternatives (which is much better for the environment). From tablecloths and pitchers to beverage tubs and wine glasses, here’s everything you need to host the perfect outdoor party.
String Lights
These string lights add a whimsical touch to your table setting if you loop them throughout the centerpieces. Note: the wires are waterproof but the battery box is not, so if you want to leave the lights outside, the maker recommends wrapping the box in a bag/protective covering.
One Step Timers Remote 8-Settings Dew Drop Wired LED Lights (Set of 3), $35-$45 at food52.com
Tablecloths
Protect your table and add a pop of color with these pretty seersucker tablecloths, which are perfect for spring and summer. Pick from small or large sizes in white, yellow, blue, green, or gray.
Dot and Army Seersucker Tablecloth, $60-64 at food52.com
Flatware
This flatware set is dishwasher safe, so you can reuse it and keep your nicer silverware inside. Plus, it’s made to be much more durable than plastic disposable cutlery, so you can cut through tougher food without having to worry about your knife breaking.
Mepra Outdoor Italian Flatware (16-Piece Set), $72 at food52.com
Pitcher
A subtle floral and vine etching makes this pitcher on theme for spring. Fill it with lemonade, sangria or a seasonal party punch.
Williams-Sonoma Sonora Outdoor Etched Tritan Pitcher, $24 at williams-sonoma.com
Chips and Dip
Chips and dip is an entertaining staple, and this pretty blue acrylic set is shatter-resistant, according to West Elm, so you can carry it outside confidently.
West Elm Acrylic Chip + Dip Set—Light Blue, $18 at westelm.com
Napkins
Swap out paper napkins for these simple, elegant cotton versions, which come in four colors: Belgian Flax, Light Pool, Platinum, and Stone White. (Plus, they’re machine-washable!)
West Elm Frayed Edge Napkins (Set of 4), $19 at westelm.com
Bowls
Melamine is a great sturdy material for outdoor tableware, and these bowls keep it both classy and cool with an artisan ceramic effect.
Crate & Barrel Cruz Light Blue Melamine Bowl, $11 (each) at crateandbarrel.com
Plates
Match the previous bowls with these dinner plates, which work for indoor and outdoor dining.
Crate & Barrel Cruz Light Blue Melamine Dinner Plate, $13 (each) at crateandbarrel.com
Serving Set
Coordinate all of your outdoor serveware (platters, bowls, etc.) by picking up this minimalist set from West Elm.
West Elm Melamine Stone Serveware, $8-$24 (pieces sold separately) at westelm.com
Tray
Use this tray—designed in collaboration with Aerin Lauder—as part of your tableware, or, to help you carry everything out to your patio.
Williams-Sonoma AERIN Woven & Silver Tray, $160 at williams-sonoma.com
Wine Glasses
Williams-Sonoma calls these glasses “exceptionally strong” and ideal for outdoor entertaining—plus, the colors add a pop to your place setting.
Williams-Sonoma DuraClear® Tritan Red Wine Glasses, Set of 6, Multicolored, $90 at williams-sonoma.com
Drinking Glasses
These acrylic glasses are sturdy and simple—perfect for outdoor entertaining.
Crate & Barrel Vaso Grey Acrylic Drinking Glass, $4 (each) at crateandbarrel.com
Beverage Tub
Keep all your soda, beer, and water cold in this sleek beverage tub, which comes with a stand and can be placed next to your table for easy access.
Crate & Barrel Galvanized Beverage Tub with Black Stand, $90 at crateandbarrel.com
Beverage Dispenser
If you want your drinks to be more self-serve, pick up this beverage dispenser, which can hold 11 quarts of liquid.
Williams-Sonoma AERIN White Ceramic Beverage Dispenser, $120 at williams-sonoma.com
Lanterns
Add an elegant touch to your patio with these metal lanterns—put in some candles and voila, you’ve got instant mood lighting. Pick from larger models that can stand on the floor, to smaller ones for the table.
Pier1 Landen White Metal Lanterns, $13-$30 at pier1.com