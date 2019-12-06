10 Ways to Channel Pantone’s Classic Blue In Your Kitchen

Image zoom Sur La Table

Each year Pantone releases a color that channels a mood and sets a trend for the seasons to come. 2018 was the deep and singular Ultra Violet, 2019 gave us the bubbly and bright Living Coral, and it was just announced that 2020 will be the year of the serene yet bold Classic Blue.

As we love a good kitchen gadget and tool in a statement color, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite things in line with the azure hue. Read on for some of our favorite classic blue appliances and gadgets to give or get for the year to come.

Le Creuset Pour Over Coffee Cone, $25 at lecreuset.com

Fortessa Jupiter Double Old Fashioned Glass, 10 Oz., $8 each at surlatable.com

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer in Blue Willow, $279 (originally $430) at amazon.com

Silicone Oven Mitts with Quilted Cotton Lining, $14 at amazon.com

Tess Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $40 at anthropologie.com

W&P Plastic Porter Storage Bowl, $26 at anthropologie.com

Libra Blue And White Vase, $15 at cb2.com

Cambria Rectangular Serving Platter - Ocean Blue, $40 at potterybarn.com

French Home Laguiole Blue Marble Steak Knives (Set of 4), $25 (originally $44) at amazon.com

Le Creuset Cast-Iron Essential Oven, 3 1/2-Qt., Lapis, $150 (originally $290) at williams-sonoma.com