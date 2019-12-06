10 Ways to Channel Pantone’s Classic Blue In Your Kitchen
We're living in 2020 already in this calming hue.
Each year Pantone releases a color that channels a mood and sets a trend for the seasons to come. 2018 was the deep and singular Ultra Violet, 2019 gave us the bubbly and bright Living Coral, and it was just announced that 2020 will be the year of the serene yet bold Classic Blue.
As we love a good kitchen gadget and tool in a statement color, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite things in line with the azure hue. Read on for some of our favorite classic blue appliances and gadgets to give or get for the year to come.
Le Creuset Pour Over Coffee Cone, $25 at lecreuset.com
Fortessa Jupiter Double Old Fashioned Glass, 10 Oz., $8 each at surlatable.com
KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Qt. Stand Mixer in Blue Willow, $279 (originally $430) at amazon.com
Silicone Oven Mitts with Quilted Cotton Lining, $14 at amazon.com
Tess Dinner Plates, Set of 4, $40 at anthropologie.com
W&P Plastic Porter Storage Bowl, $26 at anthropologie.com
Libra Blue And White Vase, $15 at cb2.com
Cambria Rectangular Serving Platter - Ocean Blue, $40 at potterybarn.com
French Home Laguiole Blue Marble Steak Knives (Set of 4), $25 (originally $44) at amazon.com
Le Creuset Cast-Iron Essential Oven, 3 1/2-Qt., Lapis, $150 (originally $290) at williams-sonoma.com