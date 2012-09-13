Pairing of the Day: September 6-9, 2011

American farmers harvest more than a million acres of potatoes each year, making it the country's top vegetable crop. Both the sweet and white kinds appear along with olives and feta on the flatbread here, which is baked until the edges of the potatoes crisp and the cheese starts to melt.

Pairing: Dry, berry-scented Provençal rosé: 2010 Mas de Gourgonnier.

