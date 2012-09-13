Pairing of the Day: September 6-9, 2011

Updated January 10, 2020

Spaghetti with Sun-Dried-Tomato-Almond Pesto

Pairing: Fresh Sicilian white: 2010 Regaleali.

Indian Barbecue Chicken

For this sweet and tangy chicken, Marcie Turney blends tamarind and other Indian flavors into her molasses barbecue sauce.

Pairing: Juicy, full-bodied rosé: 2010 Muga.

Broccoli with Bacon, Blue Cheese and Ranch Dressing

This salad would also be delicious with Broccolini, which is similar to broccoli but with smaller florets and longer stems.

Pairing: Bright, full-bodied German Riesling: 2010 Leitz Leitz Out.

Two-Potato Flatbread with Olives and Feta

American farmers harvest more than a million acres of potatoes each year, making it the country's top vegetable crop. Both the sweet and white kinds appear along with olives and feta on the flatbread here, which is baked until the edges of the potatoes crisp and the cheese starts to melt.

Pairing: Dry, berry-scented Provençal rosé: 2010 Mas de Gourgonnier.

