11 Outdoor Games for Excellent Summer Parties

Nothing reminds us more of summer day well spent than a cooler full of drinks and an outdoor party game for everyone to watch and play. Whether it’s a giant version of your childhood favorites (read: Connect Four or Jenga), a classic game of cornhole, or a new game like Kan Jam, having outdoor games on hand will set your gathering apart from the rest. Challenge your significant other, kids, family or friends to a relaxing game of bocce or a high energy attempt at Slammo-ball. These are some of our favorite outdoor games, great for kids and adults. (Adults: the drinking stakes are up to you). Read on for our full list.

Bocce

Go with the classic team game that can be played in the most laid back manner possible. This bocce set comes with the classic resin option or soft rubber if you'd rather play inside or want to give the kids free reign.

GoSports Backyard Bocce Set with 8 Resin Balls, $35 at amazon.com

GoSports Backyard Bocce Set with 8 Soft Rubber Balls, $35 at amazon.com

Slammo Ball

Try something new with Slammo, a handball game centered around a mini trampoline. Keep it in the backyard or bring it to the park or the beach.

GoSports Slammo Game Set (Includes 3 Balls, Carrying Case and Rules), $35 at amazon.com

Darts

We know regular pairing darts with drinking is a dangerous game, not to mention keeping those sharp ends away from kids. This magnetic dart board option is the easiest solution.

Rabosky Magnetic Dart Board, $25 at amazon.com

Kan Jam

If you've never heard of Kan Jam, your trips to the beach are about to change forever. Score points by either hitting the "can" with the frisbee, having your partner knock it into the can with their hand or getting it straight into the slot. Your competitive friends will never want to stop playing.

Kan Jam Ultimate Disc Game, $36 at amazon.com

Cornhole

Cornhole is the cornerstone of an outdoor party, and this cornhole set is the most portable option out there. If you've got a garage or basement for storage and need a more regulation size cornhole set, a wooden version may be in order.

Cornhole Toss Game Set withTravel Carrying Case, $39 at amazon.com

Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set, $120 at amazon.com

Giant Jenga

Turn reacreational wood stacking up a notch with this giant version of the classic Jenga game.

Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers, $79 at amazon.com

Connect 4

The ultimate in casual competition games, get four in a row with this jumbo sized game setup. Available in either 4-foot or 3-foot sizes.

Giant 4 in A Row, Premium Plastic Four Connect Game, $200 (originally $270) at amazon.com

Skee Ball Cornhole

Bring the fun of an arcade to your backyard and make cornhole slightly more interesting with this bullseye version.

Bullseye Bounce Cornhole Toss Game, $30 at amazon.com

Bucket Ball

If you wanted to mash up ber pong and cornhole, your wish has been granted.

BULZiBUCKET Blue - Next Generation Cornhole, $60 at amazon.com

Croquet

The original yard sport, croquet is great for everyone from grandparents to kids. And yes, you can probably do it without putting down your drink.

GoSports Six Player Croquet Set for Adults & Kids, $55 at amazon.com

Washer Toss

Simple and yet incredibly challenging, washer toss can get as competitive as cornhole right away.

Premium Birch Wood Washer Toss Game, $42 at amazon.com