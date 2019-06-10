10 Great Outdoor Bars You Can Buy From Amazon

Image zoom Amazon

This summer you’ve probably got your grilling tools ready, your patio table set, and your herb garden flourishing. One notable addition to a backyard setup that could make all the difference? An at-home bar. Amazon has plenty on offer (most with free shipping) so the choice is yours what style you’re looking for. Go with a tropical island style, a full on gazebo bar, or a simple bar cart complete with a cooler inside to treat your guests (or yourself) to a great afternoon or evening. Read on for some of the best bars (at all price points) available for order on Amazon.

Portable Backyard Party Beverage Bar with Cooler, $166 at amazon.com

If you’ve been looking for an outdoor bar with a fridge, this piece does it all. The cooler can store 70 cans or 50 bottles to keep them cold for a crowd, and it comes with a drain for easy cleaning. (It’s also available in turquoise, green and silver).

Keter Unity XL Indoor Outdoor Entertainment BBQ Storage Table, $168 at amazon.com

This set has it all for the serious grilling setup, complete with a paper towel holder, a lockable storage spot, a spice rack and a stainless steel surface.

Mystique Grey Wicker Bar Cart, $191 at amazon.com

Wheel this bar anywhere you need it in the backyard. It’s ultra accessible, and the ice bucket bin is removable, too.

Maja Multi-Brown Wicker Bar Cart, $210 at amazon.com

A great deal for a nice outdoor bar set, this rolling cart has a drawer at the bottom for towels or bar accessories, and an ice bucket right on top for easy access.

SUNCROWN Outdoor Bar Set, $240 at amazon.com

This resin wicker outdoor home bar has two tall shelves for storage, as well as a glass top and two stools with cushions. Put it on the deck, patio or porch.

Barbecue Garden Gazebo, $300 at amazon.com

Stay in the shade this summer with a “barzebo.” The iron structure can be left outside all year long, so you don’t need to worry about deconstructing it for winter.

Outsunny 5 Piece Outdoor Patio Rattan Bar Set, $310 at amazon.com

Perfect for a patio bar, this set comes with a table and 4 stools for plenty of guest space. The wicker is weather resistant, and the glass tabletop is easy to wipe down.

RAM Gameroom Products 60-Inch Bamboo Tiki Bar, $838 at amazon.com

For the most serious tiki bar fanatics, this full lacquer bamboo bar has torches, shelves and stemware holders. Volcano drink effects not included.

Panama Jack Tiki Bar with Canopy, $860 (originally $1,010) at amazon.com

This upscale outdoor bar is resistant to scratching, with stainless steel hardware, a fixed shelf and a mounted bottle opener. It also comes in a set version with bar stools.

Cast Aluminum Powder Coated Party Bar Table, $979 at amazon.com

A more serious piece of patio furniture, this bar is durable and made with quality cast aluminum with a bronze finish, guaranteed to stay rust-free.