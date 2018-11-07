This Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Dupe Is One of Oprah's Favorite Things

It's part of her biggest list ever.
Starbucks may have rolled out their Peppermint Mocha Lattes (with festive cups to match), and, yes, Hershey's just released Hot Cocoa Kisses (their first new seasonal flavor in ten years), but the holidays aren't really here until Oprah blesses us with her annual Favorite Things list. 2018's version has the usual mix of cozy loungewear (she's really into matching family pajama sets from Burts Bees baby and a hoodie-bathrobe hybrid called a Snuggle Lounger), novelty gifts (like a grow-your-own Christmas tree kit), and luxury snacks—including what looks like an excellent dupe for Bonne Maman's sold out, jam-filled advent calendar.
OK, Josephine's Feast's "Great Taster" artisanal preserve sampler ($20) isn't set up exactly like an advent calendar (meaning, each individual two-ounce jam jar isn't hidden behind a tiny door), but with 20 award-winning flavors, you can easily open a different one every day for most of December (and then dig in with the complimentary tasting spoon). Those flavors are:
- Strawberry and Pink Champagne
- Four Berry Preserves
- OMG Banana Jam
- Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves
- Strawberry and Banana Jam
- Wild Foraged Beach Plum Preserves
- Wild Blueberry Preserves
- Wild Concord Grape Jelly
- Winter Spiced Marmalade
- Apple Butter with Gingerbread Spice
- Pumpkin Butter with Maple Syrup
- Pear Butter Scented with Almond and Cardamon
- Peach with Vanilla
- Valencia Orange
- Sugarless Apricot and Vanilla
- Sugarless Turkish Fig
- Red Hot Pepper Jam
- Sweet and Hot Pepper Jam
- Outrageous Onion Preserve
- Rhubarb and Ginger Preserves
“I love discovering delectable, cozy, innovative new gifts and revisiting some of my past favorites to find the perfect present for each of the special people in my life, and then sharing these great finds with all of you!” Winfrey said in a statement. Delectable? Yes, for sure? Cozy? Spread one of these jams on a thick slice of buttered toast, add a steaming mug of tea, and you're there.