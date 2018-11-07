This Bonne Maman Advent Calendar Dupe Is One of Oprah's Favorite Things

Starbucks may have rolled out their Peppermint Mocha Lattes (with festive cups to match), and, yes, Hershey's just released Hot Cocoa Kisses (their first new seasonal flavor in ten years), but the holidays aren't really here until Oprah blesses us with her annual Favorite Things list. 2018's version has the usual mix of cozy loungewear (she's really into matching family pajama sets from Burts Bees baby and a hoodie-bathrobe hybrid called a Snuggle Lounger), novelty gifts (like a grow-your-own Christmas tree kit), and luxury snacks—including what looks like an excellent dupe for Bonne Maman's sold out, jam-filled advent calendar.

OK, Josephine's Feast's "Great Taster" artisanal preserve sampler ($20) isn't set up exactly like an advent calendar (meaning, each individual two-ounce jam jar isn't hidden behind a tiny door), but with 20 award-winning flavors, you can easily open a different one every day for most of December (and then dig in with the complimentary tasting spoon). Those flavors are:

Strawberry and Pink Champagne

Four Berry Preserves

OMG Banana Jam

Strawberry Rhubarb Preserves

Strawberry and Banana Jam

Wild Foraged Beach Plum Preserves

Wild Blueberry Preserves

Wild Concord Grape Jelly

Winter Spiced Marmalade

Apple Butter with Gingerbread Spice

Pumpkin Butter with Maple Syrup

Pear Butter Scented with Almond and Cardamon

Peach with Vanilla

Valencia Orange

Sugarless Apricot and Vanilla

Sugarless Turkish Fig

Red Hot Pepper Jam

Sweet and Hot Pepper Jam

Outrageous Onion Preserve

Rhubarb and Ginger Preserves

“I love discovering delectable, cozy, innovative new gifts and revisiting some of my past favorites to find the perfect present for each of the special people in my life, and then sharing these great finds with all of you!” Winfrey said in a statement. Delectable? Yes, for sure? Cozy? Spread one of these jams on a thick slice of buttered toast, add a steaming mug of tea, and you're there.