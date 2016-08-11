Need Supply Co Debuts New Home Department

This piece originally appeared on Wallpaper.com.

The world is definitely one’s oyster when it comes to online shopping, but for a one-stop destination for well-curated finds, Need Supply Co keeps its customers well covered with its tasteful range of men’s and women’s fashion. This week, the e-tailer unveiled a new home department filled with an array of equally covetable living essentials to match its stylish offering.

Known as ‘Life’, Need Supply Co’s new section brings together a mix of established and emerging design firms from both home and abroad. Ranging from pillows and dishes from the Hudson-based label Hawkins New York, to lighting from Anglepoise, porcelain trays from Hasami and the perennially favoured grater from Japanese firm Morihata, the boutique’s collection epitomizes modern everyday elegance.

© Need Supply Co / Courtesy of Wallpaper

‘Over the years we’ve focused on our customers' lives, not just what they’re wearing. We create content to support a lifestyle, we have events to get those friends together, we even created a journal to nourish them intellectually,’ says Need Supply Co's creative director, Gabriel Ricioppo. ‘Now we want to offer them more, with the same curation and attention to innovation we find around the world, in their home and everyday lives. We see it as completing the circle.’

Spanning the kitchen, bathroom, living room and office, Need Supply Co’s home department is a trove of treasures, now conveniently available at the click of a button. Buyer beware.