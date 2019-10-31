Amazon Shoppers Swear This $11 Mug Warmer Is Powerful Enough to Keep Drinks Hot All Day Long

Image zoom Hero Images/Getty Images

How many of us spend precious morning energy preparing the perfect cup of coffee, only to get distracted and return to a sad, room-temperature mug? Or maybe you’re a slow drinker (like me) and never make it to the end of the cup before it’s cold and stagnant. Thankfully, there’s a solution so you never have battle cold coffee again.

Amazon shoppers swear this compact mug warmer from Mr. Coffee is the perfect way to keep beverages warm and ready for hours of sipping—and it’s just $11.

Small but mighty, the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer features a simple on-off switch and uses 17 watts to heat your mug of coffee, tea, or hot cocoa in under two minutes. It’s just over five inches long, designed with an easy-to-clean surface and extra-long extension cord so you can transition from home to the office and back again.

With more than 4,000 perfect five-star reviews, the device is Amazon’s choice for mug warmers. Reviewers rave about how it fits mugs of all sizes and can run for hours without burning beverages.

“It's going on a little over a year since I got this coffee warmer and I felt I needed to let everyone know that this is the best coffee warmer I've gotten,” wrote a user. “I work 7 am to 5 pm and it is on the entire time, 5 to 6 days a week. It keeps my tea at just the right temperature. Not scalding or room temperature like other warmers I've purchased.”

Another said, “It will keep coffee HOT for hours, quite literally (I tested this for an 8 hour workday and my coffee was still hot—though I think coffee is best drank within an hour of brewing). I turn it on right before I go to pour my coffee to give it a minute to warm up, but this isn't really necessary—it heats up quickly, so it still works well if you turn it on at the same time you place your mug on it. As others have helpfully pointed out, it works best with a wide-bottomed, normal-sized mug, such as the white one displayed in one of the photos. The more contact area between the mug and the warmer, the better.”

While most users only use the warmer to keep their already hot drinks warm, some shoppers reported the warmer can even heat up liquids from the fridge.

“I wanted it to keep a mug of chicken broth warm all day, because I sip it throughout the day,” a customer wrote. “I have found that I can take my soup out of the fridge, put it on the warmer and within 30 minutes, it's quite hot. So, not only is it great for keeping my beverage warm, it definitely DOES warm it from fridge cold, too.”

And at only $11, there’s no reason why you can’t live a life free of (unintentionally) cold coffee—the Mr. Coffee Mug Warmer is a worthy (and affordable) addition to your Amazon cart..