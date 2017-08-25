Food Movies and TV Shows You Should Watch This Weekend

We made it to the end of another week and that means it’s time to take a break from the hectic news cycles and catch up on everything you’ve been meaning to get to on your DVR, Netflix, Hulu or whatever your viewing option of choice. We know you’ll probably be glued to the season finale of Game of Thrones, but before you are there are plenty of other food related shows and movies to watch this weekend.

Taking a weekend cooking lesson with Sorted Food’s Big Night In

It’s almost impossible not to be charmed by the guys that make the popular YouTube cooking show, Sorted Food. And Ben, Jaime, Barry and Mike’s slightly longer series, Big Night In offers up everything they do well in a slightly longer format. This week’s episode gives a quick lesson on making ceviche and pisco sours that you can put to good use on Sunday afternoon.

Now streaming on YouTube.

Get into The Wine Show

Speaking of charming British television, a show many Americans have had a difficult time watching has recently become much easier to get to. The first season of The Wine Show arrived on Hulu this month. Matthew Goode (Downton Abbey) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) travel the world and tell stories through wine. Even if you don’t know that much about wine it’s a good watch, because neither do they and you can learn right along with them.

Now streaming on Hulu.

Watch an extra-long Masterchef

If Gordon Ramsay’s newest project The F Word left you feeling that he was starting to get soft, then allow him to scream his way back into your heart with a new episode of Masterchef. As they get ready to whittle the contestants down to the top ten, Ramsay needs to brace his shouting voice for a special two-hour episode where contestants will, amongst other things do battle crayfish.

Airing Friday August 25 at 8pm on Fox.

Stream The Founder

If you haven’t watched Michael Keaton’s turn as the business savvy and sometimes ruthless McDonald’s founder Ray Kroc, now is your chance. The story of the humble California burger stand that Kroc built into a worldwide empire is now streaming on Netflix. Also, fans of Nick Offerman will love his curmudgeonly performance as one half of the actual McDonalds, Dick.

Now streaming on Netflix.