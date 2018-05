As President of Sonoma Winegrowers Kruse is guiding a wine industry towards a completely sustainable future, not just in terms of farming practices but also for what it means to take care of a community and its people. In 2014 the organization pledged to be 100% sustainable within five years, and three years later they are 85% of the way to that goal. As Kruse worked on outreach and held local meetings to assess the challenges the community was facing, affordable housing and work force development quickly rose to the top. “If we’re leaders in sustainability, the part that matters most is the people. If we’re not taking care of them nothing else matters,” she says. “The workforce here used to be transient but now about 88% of them live in Sonoma and 75% have families.” Representatives from local and county government, health and human services organizations and non-profits all showed up to meetings she organized. “Most of the grape growers are from families that have been farming for generations. They're already stewards of the land and they take care of their employees, so working with the community was a natural progression,” she says. Kruse is particularly proud of the progress the Growers have made when it comes to housing. Getting residential permits in the area can be problematic, so a group of growers have pooled funding to work with a single architect and engineer on plans to build homes on their properties. And in September this year, Kruse announced the creation of the Sonoma County Center for Ag Sustainability, a hybrid think-tank and fellowship that will bring experts from different industries together in Sonoma for bi-yearly sessions on the challenges facing agriculture and wine in the region—essentially applying “Silicon Valley thinking and planning” to the issues, as she puts it.