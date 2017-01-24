Michael Jackson Was a Great Cook, His Daughter Says

It's been nearly eight years since Michael Jackson died from a toxic prescription drug interaction at home in Los Angeles, but details of the late singer's family life have remained largely shrouded in secrecy. Recently, for the first time, his daughter Paris sat down for an extensive interview with Rolling Stone magazine, wherein she reveals never-before shared information about what it was like growing up in the Jackson household.

One of the sweetest—and most surprising—memories Paris shared in the interview was about how her legendary father was also a genius in the kitchen. "He was a kick-ass cook," Paris told the magazine. "His fried chicken is the best in the world. He taught me how to make sweet potato pie."

For any avid fan of Michael Jackson, his affinity for these two foods won't come as a surprise. At the celebrity-studded memorial service celebrating his life, Magic Johnson told the story of visiting Jackson for the first time at home and watching the singer dine on a bucket of KFC.

And a couple of years after his death, writer Frank DeCaro included Jackson's own sweet potato pie recipe in his anthology The Dead Celebrity Cookbook, which also featured entries from Elizabeth Taylor (chicken with avocado and mushrooms), Liberace (sticky buns), Klaus Nomi (key lime pie), and Bette Davis (red flannel hash).

The Rolling Stone interview covers plenty of ground—including an extensive back-and-forth with Paris Jackson over the media's doubts about the true identity of her biological parents. "He is my father," she tells the magazine. "He will always be my father. He never wasn't, and he never will not be. People that knew him really well say they see him in me, that it's almost scary."