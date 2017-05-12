Why Matt Lauer Changed His Mind About Rosé

Get to know another side of the host you’ve been waking up with for years. Today’s Matt Lauer takes us behind the scenes.
Sleep No More
My alarm has been set to 4:10 a.m. for 25 years, so I can’t sleep in, even on the weekends. Instead of ruining it for my family, since I’m up by 5 a.m., I head to Hampton Coffee Company in Water Mill, New York, near my home, and read the paper for an hour. By the time I get back, [my wife] Annette and the kids are just waking up.
Dream Destinations
I’m partial to the United States, but there are two other places that I’ve had a visceral reaction to: New Zealand and Scotland. There’s something about the natural beauty, people, culture, wine and food in those countries. I was blown away.
Rosé All Day
I love wine, but I always had this negative opinion of rosé. About five years ago, I went to a tasting, and it was like a light bulb went off in my head. I especially enjoy it with lunch, sitting outside in the Hamptons. We have great local bottles, such as Wölffer Estate.
Will Work For Food
I get to the Today set around 4:35 a.m., and the first thing I do is make a fruit plate and grab a cup of tea before I prep for the show. We have a cooking segment almost every morning, so that becomes my second course—it could be fried chicken or steak or burritos. It’s a weird way to eat, but I’m a grazer.
Blooper Reel
Siri Daly was using a hand blender on the air and brought it up too high, which sent soup flying everywhere, including all over me. Another mishap involved sausage-making: I grabbed a piece and ate it, but unfortunately it was still raw.
Carnivore Club
I love meat, and I love to grill. There’s nothing like a nice seared crust on a steak while the inside is medium-rare—all it needs is a little sea salt and coarse ground pepper. You’d be hard-pressed to turn me into a vegetarian.