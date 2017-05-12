Why Matt Lauer Changed His Mind About Rosé

Michael Filonow

Get to know another side of the host  you’ve been waking up with for years. Today’s Matt Lauer takes us behind the scenes.

Christine Quinlan
May 12, 2017

Sleep No More

My alarm has been set to 4:10 a.m. for 25 years,  so I can’t sleep in, even on the weekends. Instead of ruining it for my family, since I’m up by 5 a.m.,  I head to Hampton Coffee Company in Water Mill, New York, near my home, and read the  paper for an hour. By the time I get back, [my wife] Annette and the kids are just waking up.  

Dream Destinations 

I’m partial to the United States, but there are two other places  that I’ve had a visceral reaction to:  New Zealand and Scotland. There’s something about the natural beauty, people, culture, wine and food  in those countries. I was blown away. 

Rosé All Day

I love wine, but I always had this negative opinion of rosé. About five years ago, I went to a tasting, and it was like a light bulb went off in my head.  I especially enjoy it with lunch, sitting outside  in the Hamptons. We have great local bottles, such as Wölffer Estate. 

Will Work For Food  

I get to the Today set around  4:35 a.m., and the first thing I do is make a fruit plate and grab a cup  of tea before I prep for the show. We have a cooking segment almost every morning, so that becomes my second course—it could be  fried chicken or steak or burritos. It’s  a weird way to eat, but I’m a grazer. 

Blooper Reel

Siri Daly was using a hand blender on the air  and brought it up too high, which sent soup flying everywhere, including all over me. Another mishap involved sausage-making: I grabbed  a piece and ate it, but unfortunately it was still raw.  

Carnivore Club

I love meat, and I love to grill. There’s nothing like a nice seared crust on a steak while  the inside is medium-rare—all it needs is a little sea salt and coarse ground pepper. You’d  be hard-pressed to turn me into a vegetarian. 

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up