Why Matt Lauer Changed His Mind About Rosé

Sleep No More

My alarm has been set to 4:10 a.m. for 25 years, so I can’t sleep in, even on the weekends. Instead of ruining it for my family, since I’m up by 5 a.m., I head to Hampton Coffee Company in Water Mill, New York, near my home, and read the paper for an hour. By the time I get back, [my wife] Annette and the kids are just waking up.

Dream Destinations

I’m partial to the United States, but there are two other places that I’ve had a visceral reaction to: New Zealand and Scotland. There’s something about the natural beauty, people, culture, wine and food in those countries. I was blown away.

Rosé All Day

I love wine, but I always had this negative opinion of rosé. About five years ago, I went to a tasting, and it was like a light bulb went off in my head. I especially enjoy it with lunch, sitting outside in the Hamptons. We have great local bottles, such as Wölffer Estate.

Will Work For Food

I get to the Today set around 4:35 a.m., and the first thing I do is make a fruit plate and grab a cup of tea before I prep for the show. We have a cooking segment almost every morning, so that becomes my second course—it could be fried chicken or steak or burritos. It’s a weird way to eat, but I’m a grazer.

Blooper Reel

Siri Daly was using a hand blender on the air and brought it up too high, which sent soup flying everywhere, including all over me. Another mishap involved sausage-making: I grabbed a piece and ate it, but unfortunately it was still raw.

Carnivore Club

I love meat, and I love to grill. There’s nothing like a nice seared crust on a steak while the inside is medium-rare—all it needs is a little sea salt and coarse ground pepper. You’d be hard-pressed to turn me into a vegetarian.