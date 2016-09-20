Mario Batali's Crocs Are Back in Vogue

On September 19th, 2016, fashion experienced a holey moment: the reappearance of Crocs, thanks to Christopher Kane’s London Fashion Week show. It was also a transcendent moment for one Mario Francesco Batali, whose footwear of choice has fallen out of vogue since he declared in 2012, “I'm a fashion icon."

In 2007, the beshorted chef famously designed his own line of the ventilated clogs, and later ordered 200 pairs of his favored orange hue before the color was retired.

Christopher Kane’s Savile Row version of the slipper was marble printed and, for all intents and purposes, bejazzled—causing a bit of a shock for spectators not expecting the controversial shoe to emerge from the fashion vault so soon.

This is not a drill people.

Crocs on the catwalk at Christopher Kane. — El (@ElenaClowes) September 19, 2016

I'm actually offended that Christopher Kane is trying to make Crocs happen pic.twitter.com/u32mfqdtPV — Faye Ellaby (@fellaby) September 19, 2016

On a personal note, I had my own suspicions that this ghost of footwear past may come knocking when it made an unabashed appearance on The Coveteur and then Man Repeller. Now it’s here, dragging its chains like Jacob Marley, as if Charles Dickens could have predicted the Jelly’s illegitimate successor.

are crocs back pic.twitter.com/FoMarUknTY — Daisy Alioto (@daisandconfused) September 13, 2016

I, for one, welcome our orthopedic overlords, and with the man who brought NYC Eataly by my side, I know I’m in good company.

Mario proclaims in his popular Twitter account’s bio “Food, like most things, is best when left to its own simple beauty.” Swap ‘The Croc’ for ‘food’ and we have 2017’s inspirational mantra.



Update: October 14th, 2016

In a Twitter Q&A, Batali was asked whether his Crocs are Versace. He answered by quoting hip-hop artist Migos: