Presidents Day weekend is upon us, and what better way to spend a three-day-weekend in February than by tackling a long recipe—one that requires anywhere from an afternoon to a few a days—that you’ve been meaning to try? Whether it requires a couple rounds of proofing, an overnight marinade or a few hours of chilling, there’s at least one time-intensive dish that’s been on your bucket list for a while. Consider this weekend the perfect time to try that recipe out, and the time it requires your perfect excuse to hunker down and stay inside all day.