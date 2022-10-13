With grilling season still in full swing, there are few worse feelings than undercooking or overcooking what could have been a delicious piece of meat. Whether you're grilling outdoors or spending your baking time in the kitchen, every chef needs the proper tools to ensure that meat is safely cooked. The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe, a top-rated product on Amazon, not only makes safely cooking meat easier, but it's currently still on sale from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale for just under $10.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe, $10 (originally $25) at amazon.com

Kizen's Digital Meat Thermometer eliminates the worry of serving food that isn't safely prepared. With its instant-read thermometer that provides an accurate temperature within 3 seconds, you can quickly determine if your food is cooked to a safe, desired temperature. The temperature is displayed on a bright LED screen, making it easy to use for outdoor grilling, plus the thermometer is waterproof, so it can be easily washed clean from frying oil splatters or raw meat handling. With a probe that folds 180 degrees and a magnetic back, it makes storage a breeze.

Amazon shoppers agree. With more than 50,000 perfect ratings, shoppers love that it takes the guesswork out of cooking meat to perfection. One reviewer said they would never cook another steak without it: "I can turn out consistent medium rare steaks every time with no guessing. I love them so much I started buying them for gifts." The Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer also comes with a handy meat temperature guide so you can cook any steak or chicken breast to perfection.

In addition to this tool being helpful with food safety, shoppers also said they appreciated the customer-friendly design and packaging. The thermometer comes with a battery installed (plus a spare battery), and its compact, magnetic design makes for convenient storage. Another happy shopper said, "I've had 5 quick-read probe thermometers similar to this but this one is the best. It even has a magnet built-in on the back so it can attach to a cool metal spot on your grill or oven."