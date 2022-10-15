With the holidays coming up, chances are you'll have more people over. That quality time is special, but you might be kicking yourself after guests leave and you have to sweep up the mess left behind. Don't get caught up in hours of cleanup — not when you can easily suck it all up with a vacuum that has a major discount even days after Amazon's October Prime Day.

Even though the Prime Early Access Sale is over, leave it to us to find the best deals still available right now. There are tons of home items on sale, but one that's truly wow-worthy is this ZokerLife Stick Vacuum that's 70% off right now, bringing the price down from $600 to just $180. And you don't even need a Prime membership to score this deal, although signing up for Prime grants you access to that coveted two-day shipping.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: ZokerLife Stick Vacuum, $180 (originally $600) at amazon.com

The ZokerLife vacuum is just the thing to keep your kitchen, dining area, and living room super clean. Its powerful 180-watt motor delivers superb suction on both the low and high settings, allowing you to pick up crumbs, dust, and pet hair. The flexible head is ideal for going around furniture and getting into tight spaces like under cabinets and appliances, plus it's lined with LED headlights to view hard-to-see debris in dark areas.

And once it's sucked up — that's it. The debris goes through a series of channels including a HEPA filter that traps junk inside the dust cup and prevents it from escaping back into the air. Since you'll be using this for the kitchen, dinette, and beyond, you'll love that the stick vacuum has no cable constraints and has a runtime of about 30 minutes on one charge. Shoppers admit that it can take a bit to charge, but once it does, the vacuum can pick up the entire house.

While your floors are probably the main concern, you might want to clean your bar stools, countertops, or your kid's high-top chair. Forget the duster because the ZokerLife can be used as a handheld vacuum once you pop off the upright vacuum piece and click on the soft brush tool for upholstered furniture, the crevice brush for in between kitchen items or corners, or the same roller brush you used in upright mode for more heavy-duty cleaning (just above ground).

Shoppers love this vacuum for cleaning under kids tables, kitchen islands, and in tight spaces in the dining areas. One person said using the vacuum in the kitchen is "making my life much easier" and confirmed that it is lightweight and has great maneuverability. Another shopper who gave it a perfect five-star rating admitted, "I was shocked on day one by how much dust this thing picked up in comparison to my old vacuum."

And one last reviewer even compared it to a more expensive brand. "I have a Dyson that cost several times more, and this vacuum works equally well," they wrote. "I like that you don't have to hold the trigger down on this vacuum, which you do have to do with the Dyson and your finger gets tired. I'm very happy with this purchase and just told my mother to buy one."

Anyone on the hunt for their next vacuum purchase needs to consider this one from ZokerLife, especially while it's 70% off at Amazon.