Amazon Shoppers Love This Yeti Tumbler that 'Keeps Drinks Cold Forever,' and You Can Get It for Just $15 for Labor Day

Perfect for coffee, cocktails, and everything in between

Published on September 3, 2022

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

I'm a firm believer that everyone needs their very own go-to cup. Ideally, one that you love enough to reach for every day and fill with the essentials (coffee or water) and that's portable enough to survive your trips to the office, grocery store, or farmer's market. I swear by a 28-ounce straw tumbler as my cup of choice, but for Amazon reviewers, it's the trusted Yeti Lowball Tumbler, which is on sale for only $15 right now.

Yeti is known for its top-of-the-line coolers and cups , and this Lowball Tumbler is no different. It's made of stainless steel that can really take a beating and a double-walled interior that "keeps drinks cold forever," so you can enjoy your beverages wherever you go and at the perfect temperature. The 10-ounce tumbler is "the perfect size for coffee," but also a great size for a cocktail, thanks to a sturdy shatterproof top that stays on tight and a magnetic sliding lid that keeps o air out, and thus, your drink cold (or hot). Plus, it's dishwasher safe, so when you're back from the beach or mountains, you can just toss it in with the rest of your dishes.

YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Lowball, $15 (originally $20) at amazon.com and yeti.com

The Yeti Rambler Lowball is Amazon's bestselling insulated tumbler, and with over 9,300 five-star ratings on Amazon and over 3,000 five-star ratings on Yeti's website, it's safe to say this tumbler also has some serious fans. This shopper calls it "my everything cup," while another loved how their drink stayed cool while battling summertime heat. This shopper says they were able to enjoy their bourbon on the rocks without the ice melting away immediately, while another praised that they were able to hold onto their ice-cold drink without their hand freezing — definitely a plus as the weather gets colder, and you might want to keep drinking cold coffee or cocktails.

The Yeti Rambler Lowball comes in 19 fun colors, like alpine yellow, black, and navy. It's currently down to only $15 on Amazon and Yeti, making it a great time to shop. And since we're almost into fall, we can't think of a better product to snap up for long days in the office, holiday gatherings, cold nights in, and everything in between. It's a quality-made tumbler that is portable, durable, and keeps your drinks at the optimal temperature for hours. Head to Amazon or Yeti to snag this item while the sale lasts.

