These Ultra-Popular Pasta Bowls with Nearly 9,000 Five-Star Ratings Will Replace All Your Dishes

And they’re on sale at Amazon thanks to a double discount.

By
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano
Kristin Montemarano

Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 25, 2022

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Pasta Bowls
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Serveware can take up a lot of space in your cabinet. From stacks of bowls to dinner and salad plates, the buildup can start to feel cluttered, fast. But luckily, there's an item that can replace those bulky sets. Enter the pasta bowl — a dish that's not quite a plate and not quite a bowl, making it the serveware workhorse of your kitchen. The Y Yhy 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls is the perfect item to snap up, since you can grab the set of six on sale at Amazon right now.

These versatile bowls are an ideal addition to your kitchen, especially if you're looking to condense your collection. Functional and stylish, they can be used for pasta, soups, stews, grain bowls, desserts, and really anything else your imagination can drum up. Plus, you can get the on-sale plates for as little as $33 with a clickable coupon right now.

Pasta Bowls
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Y Yhy 6-Piece 30-Ounce Pasta Bowl Set, $33 with coupon (originally $50) at amazon.com

The bowl's design lends itself nicely to a variety of dishes since it has a flat bottom and a wide 8.5-inch lip that comes up the sides. It also has a capacity of 30 ounces, allowing you to hold a lot without the risk of spillage. Shoppers also confirm they stack perfectly on top of one another, so they won't take up too much storage space either — though it's unlikely that you'll keep them stowed away.

And cleaning up and reheating couldn't be easier since they're microwave- and dishwasher-safe. The set comes in simple but stylish colors like white (which has the highest discount), black, or blue, that way it'll be easy to match them to your personal style. However, if you want to score the double discount, consider the white set. "The size and shape are perfect. The fact that they are microwave- and dishwasher-safe is an added bonus," one shopper said.

The pasta bowls have almost 9,000 five-star ratings from reviewers who love them and use them daily. In fact, one shopper calls them their "new 'go-to' dish" and shared, "We use these every single day. They have replaced our plates!"

Another person who loves these bowls said, "These bowls are amazing! They can be used for so many different things." They continued to say they'd bought them for pasta, but have started to use them for other types of meals, too.

"These are well made, not too expensive, and just the right size for us," another user said. They also noted that they love how they're easy to stack.

So plate up your silky pasta dishes, loaded salads, and dreamy ice cream sundaes in the essential Y Yhy 30-Ounce Pasta Bowls. Now's the perfect time to snap the double-discounted plates up.

