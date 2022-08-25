I Tried W&P's Newest Speakeasy-inspired Ice Molds, They've Changed the Way I Enjoy My Cocktails

I'm a sucker for a good cocktail. Whether it's presented in a chic vintage glass, has a giant floating ice cube, or is shaken with a garnish rested on its rim, well-made cocktails just hit different — especially when made by an expert bartender at your favorite bar. But shelling out $16 on a single drink can quickly add up, which is why I'm constantly looking to recreate my own bartender-worthy cocktails from home.

I sadly don't have a built-in ice maker in my freezer, and because of that I've always found that my cocktails, ice coffees, and even glasses of water are missing the proper ice cube to keep them cool, without the need to constantly add more ice or stick it in the freezer for a quick chill. Fortunately, savvy kitchen essentials brand W&P just launched new Cocktail Ice molds to help you take your at-home drinks to the next level.

Inspired by Prohibition-era cocktails, W&P's Cocktail Ice have four funky molds: Crystal Tray, Petal Tray, Prism Mold, and Ripple Mold. Each pull from a different place of inspiration. According to the brand, the Petal is a "nod to the Art Nouveau movement" that was popular during the Prohibition era, whereas the Crystal Tray are "made to resemble brilliant and luxuriously cut crystals that were donned in jazz clubs and speakeasies."

W&P sent me all four of the Cocktail Ice molds to try out ahead of its launch on August 15. And since filling (and refilling) my ice trays is a crucial daily task in my small New York City kitchen, I was very excited to try these out. The first thing I noticed was just how durable they felt. They're made from a sturdy food-grade silicone material and have a snap-tight lid that you press down gently to secure in place. There's a convenient hole at the top to easily fill it up with water, and an additional one on the side to prevent it from overfilling.

Each ice mold has its own distinct and beautiful design, and they really does look like a work of art. Both the Petal and Ripple Molds have delicate flower-like etchings, whereas the Prism Mold and Crystal Ice Tray have more of a cube design and beautiful boxed etchings around each of the cube's four sides.

I've used these ice molds consistently for well over a week now, and they've come in handy for almost every beverage I've enjoyed in my apartment. From iced coffee to cocktails, they liven up even the simplest of drinks. My coffee stays cold in the morning — even beyond my last sip. Any guests I've had have been delighted when I add one of these to a simple glass of water or wine This past weekend, I reached for the Crystal Cocktail Ice Tray as I made cocktails for some friends, and I can confirm, it works just as well on cocktails as the name precedes.

I placed the cubes in orange, vintage-inspired chalice glasses, instantly making them sparkle and shine. Even after a good hour of sipping our cocktails and watching the ice slowly melt away, the cubes stayed intact. Each sip was cool and refreshing, and the swanky ice transformed our simple tequila and cucumber beverages into fancier-looking cocktails. They also didn't dilute the beverages the way that traditional ice cubes sometimes do and melted slow enough that my friends and I were able to fully enjoy our drinks. Even my boyfriend used the Petal Mold for his whiskey on the rocks and reported that it didn't ruin the whiskey's taste.

Depending on the design you choose, the size of your ice cubes will vary. The Prism Cocktail Mold holds one 2-inch cube and the Ripple Mold makes one 2.5-inch sphere. On the other hand, the Petal Tray and Crystal Tray each make four individual ice cubes that vary in size depending on how much you fill them. Despite having a jam-packed freezer, the four molds fit perfectly since they are designed to be stacked on top of each other.

To remove the ice molds after freezing, the brand suggests running them under warm water for 20 seconds and pressing up from the bottom to release them. I'll admit, it takes a bit of pulling and stretching the ice away from the silicone to get them out, but I still found it to be much easier than removing ice from other cocktail ice molds I've used. They're also dishwasher safe for easy cleaning.

These ice molds range in price from $15 to $25 and are sold individually, but you can opt to buy all four together as a bundle for $70 (down from $80). Bottom line, if you're looking for ice cubes that will elevate your at-home cocktails and will make you feel a little fancy, W&P's Cocktail Ice is perfect for you. While $15 to $25 may seem a bit expensive for ice trays, you'll get so much use out of them if you enjoy a cocktail regularly, or don't have the luxury of a built-in ice maker. Plus, with the holidays coming up, these are great additions to festive cocktails, too. Head to W&P to scoop them up for yourself.

To buy: Prism Cocktail Ice Mold, $15 at wandp.com

To buy: Petal Cocktail Ice Tray, $25 at wandp.com

To buy: Crystal Cocktail Ice Tray, $25 at wandp.com

To buy: Ripple Cocktail Ice Mold, $15 at wandp.com

To buy: Cocktail Ice Bundle, $70 (was $80) at wandp.com