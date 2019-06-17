12 Wooden Utensils and Serveware for a Dreamy Rustic Kitchen

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

When building your dining collection, we always recommend mixing and matching materials for dinnerware, flatware, and serveware to create a beautiful, textured table. One of our favorite materials for the dining room and kitchen? Wood, of course. We love it as an earthy, minimalist element as well as and its many technical advantages. Wooden cooking utensils are durable, don't show scratches easily and are delicate on non-stick pans. Wood is non-reactive, so you don’t need to worry about leaving a metallic taste that steel kitchen tools can sometimes cause. Wood utensils are also don’t conduct heat, so you can leave a spoon in a slow cooking sauce and the wooden handle will never be hot to the touch. Though they may not be as easy to clean as silicone utensils, if you care for them correctly, wood tools have a naturally elegant look that will last for years.

Whether you're looking for wood spoons and spatulas or plates and salad bowls, we've rounded up some of our favorite wooden kitchen tools. Read on for great wooden kitchen utensils to add rustic style and create a dreamy modern farmhouse aesthetic.

Image zoom Courtesy of Amazon

OXO Good Grips Large Wooden Spoon in Beech, $6 at amazon.com

Wooden spoons like this one made from solid, one-piece beech wood are the ideal tool for cooking in nonstick pans as they won’t scratch or damage the coating of the pan. Mix soft scrambled eggs with this spoon and you’ll be a happy camper.

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Acacia Salt Cellar, $10 at crateandbarrel.com

Keep your salt dry and safe with this acacia wood salt cellar featuring an easy to use swivel lid. It's almost too pretty to put it in your spice cabinet.

Image zoom Courtesy of Pottery Barn

Vintage Wood Charger, $24 at potterybarn.com

The contrast of ceramic or porcelain plates atop this vintage, hand-carved acacia wood charger make for a rustic-chic table.

Image zoom Courtesy of East Fork

Maplewood Nesting Bowls, $32-$149 at eastfork.com

Maple from the shores of Lake Michigan is used to make these simple, artisan bowls. Finished with natural bee’s oil, the bowls will remain supple if you fill them with salad tossed in oil-based dressing or rub them with flaxseed oil, beeswax, or carnuba oil. Nesting bowls are also perfect for compact storage.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

Teak Pinch Bowls, Set of 4, $35 at surlatable.com

Prepare your mise en place in these adorable pinch bowls made from teak wood, which is known for its versatility and sustainability. Alternatively, we love filling these bowls with salt and pepper for the table.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sur La Table

Acacia Wood Plates, Set of 4, $40 at surlatable.com

Serve or dine with these 7”x7” square, handcrafted acacia wood plates.

Image zoom Courtesy of Pier 1 Imports

Medium Wooden Dough Bowl, $40 at pier1.com

In the early 20th century, bakers would use wooden dough bowls to made bread in the morning. This vintage-style, mango wood bowl is inspired by that tradition with its oblong shape and useful handles.

Image zoom Courtesy of West Elm

Pedestal Wood Cheese Stand, $49 at westelm.com

There is no shortage of wooden cheeseboards out there, but this cheese stand brings everything to the next level (literally). Put your charcuterie on the pedestal it deserves and add a dynamic elevation to your table.

Image zoom Courtesy of Williams Sonoma

Williams Sonoma Ultimate Olivewood Utensils, Set of 8, $230 at williams-sonoma.com

Mediterranean olive wood is known for its warm honey tones, naturally swirled design and durability. Each of the eight cooking and serving tools features a handle shaped like an artist’s paintbrush for a comfortable, functional grip. The set includes a variety of spoons, a whisk, a ladle, a pasta fork, and a turner.

Image zoom Courtesy of Crate & Barrel

Tondo 14” Bowl, $60 at crateandbarrel.com

We love this large, curved bowl that’s made of richly grained albizia wood for entertaining or as a decorative centerpiece. Fill it with snacks, fruit, or salad while hosting to liven up the table.

Image zoom Courtesy of Bed Bath & Beyond

Lipper International 7-Piece Acacia Wave Salad Serving Set, $100 at bedbathandbeyond.com

Everything you need to serve salad comes in this 7-piece set made of acacia wood. If you like your tableware to match, you’ll love the wavy, contemporary style shared by the four small bowls, salad bowl, and salad servers.

Image zoom Courtesy of Food52

Messermeister Elité Wood Handled Carving Set, $260-$300 at food52.com

Select olive wood or walnut for the handle of this sophisticated set of stainless steel carving fork and knife. Use these beauts on Thanksgiving to precisely cut your bird.