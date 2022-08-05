This Top-Rated Quilted Storage Set Is the Key to Protecting Delicate Glassware and China

It’s just $24 right now at Amazon.

What do your delicate stemmed wine glasses, Christmas-themed mugs, and grandmother's 70-year-old china all have in common? None of them belong in your go-to kitchen cabinet among your everyday glassware. (Not only are they taking up valuable storage space, but they're way more likely to accrue dust, scratches, chips, and cracks.) That's where these quilted packing containers from Woffit come in, and luckily, they're 20% off right now.

They've earned a No. 1 bestselling status on Amazon due to their simple, space-savvy, and effective design: On the outside, there's a quilted cushion material that softens any minor bumps, but the exterior is still structured enough for stacking. On the inside, you'll find dividers that keep your glasses upright and separated. Each two-piece set includes a short storage case for mugs and cups and a tall one for larger glasses and stemware. You even get insert cards, which slip into the built-in window after labeling.

That said, these containers are good for more than just storage; if you've got a move coming up, they can keep your glassware safe and organized while in transit. (According to the brand, the cushioning is thicker than competitors, while the smooth-glide zippers are more secure.)

Right now, the gray and beige sets are on sale for $24, whereas they normally cost $30. (For a bit more, you can purchase a six-piece set that also protects your plates of all sizes — and that one is 25% off at the moment!)

Still, even those who paid full price for these organizers are thrilled. "Bought these for holiday glasses and mugs! Best idea ever," said a reviewer who also praised their durability and design. Another who had to move all of their dining room furniture and decor when refinishing their floors wrote, "These storage containers are perfect for my grandmother's china. Everything will be kept clean and safe, and this will save me a ton of time and space." No wonder they've earned a 4.6-star rating from almost 8,000 customers.

Whether you're protecting your prized stemware or priceless family heirlooms, you don't want to pass up this storage deal. Head to Amazon now to pick up a set of your own for just $24.

