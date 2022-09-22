Shoppers Call This Wok with 2,100+ Five-Star Ratings 'Restaurant-Quality,' and It's Only $25 Right Now

Perfect for proteins, veggies, and everything in between.

By
Perri Kressel
Headshot of Perri Kressel
Perri Kressel

Expertise: Food, Home, News & Deals

Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag. Perri received a B.A. in Journalism and Social and Cultural Analysis from New York University

Experience

Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen.

Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 22, 2022
Willow & Everett Wok Pan
Photo: Courtesy of Amazon

Woks are incredibly popular cooking tools — and for good reason. Their deep base and concave shape trap heat to cook food quickly and make it easy to stir and sauce your dish..

And if you're in the market for a quality pick but don't know where to look, start by snapping up this top-rated wok from Amazon, which shoppers say "works wonders" in the kitchen and is an unbeatable 66% off right now.

Thanks to its rust-resistant stainless steel design, nonstick coating, and rounded bottom, the Willow & Everett Wok feels like an "excellent restaurant-quality" pick without the premium price tag. It measures 13 inches across, with a durable three-layer build and deep cooking surface for evenly coating thick noodles, searing scallops, or even steaming dumplings. Its heavy body weighs 4 pounds, but the pan's dual-handled sides provide a sturdy grip while you cook or transport from the stove to your oven.

Willow & Everett Wok Pan
Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Willow & Everett Wok Pan, $25 (originally $70) at amazon.com

It's compatible with gas, induction, and electric cooktops, and can withstand sizzling temperatures of up to 500 degrees Fahrenheit. Plus, it comes with a bamboo spatula to deglaze the pan and a dome-style lid that's perfect for reducing thick sauces or cooking curries without making a mess of your entire kitchen.

With over 2,100 five-star ratings, shoppers write that cooking with it is "unbelievably wonderful" and that it's "perfect for any stovetop." One person who used the pan to cook garlic noodles with shrimp said it "heated up fast and held the heat," while another noted it's "great quality for the price." "Solid as a rock," described this satisfied reviewer, who added that it handles anything you give it.

Currently just $25, the Willow & Everett Wok Pan is a durable and dependable wok for its affordable price tag. It offers the same nonstick qualities as your average skillet, plus a premium tri-layer design, and superior heat-retention that adds a fire-kissed sear to every item you cook in it. Head to Amazon now to snap up this high-quality wok at an incredible price before it's gone for good.

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
Sondiko Butane Torch S400
Shoppers Say This Kitchen Torch with Over 24,700 Five-Star Ratings 'Works Like a Charm' to Char Foods, and It's 50% Off
Cuisinart Set of 3 BPA-free Mixing Bowls
Shoppers Say These Versatile Cuisinart Mixing Bowls Are the Best They've Owned, and They're Just $4 Apiece Right Now
Fat Daddio's Springform Cake Pan
Pros and Home Cooks Swear by These Leakproof Springform Pans for Perfect Cheesecakes, and They're Under $20 at Amazon
The Best Cookware for Induction Cooktops, Picked By A Chef
The Best Cookware for Induction Cooktops, Picked By A Chef
Stanley Adventure Big Grip Beer Stein Tout
Upgrade Your Tailgate with This Stanley Mug That Beer Fans Say Keeps Brews 'Ice-Cold' for Hours
NutriChef Nonstick Cookie Sheet Baking Pan
If You Need New Sheet Pans, Shoppers Say Roasted Veggies, Cookies, and Nachos 'Slide Right Off' This Now-$13 Set
best nonstick cookware sets
These Are the Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, Based On Our Tests
Checkered Chef Mezzaluna Salad Chopper Tout
Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Chopper That Makes 'Restaurant-Quality' Salads at Home, and It's 50% Off Right Now
ChefSofi Mortar and Pestle Set
For a 'Whole Different Experience with Taste and Texture,' Amazon Shoppers Swear by This Mortar and Pestle Set
Presto 07061 22-inch Electric Griddle
This Electric Griddle That Makes the 'Breakfast of Champions' Has Over 20,000 Perfect Ratings
Blue Diamond Cookware Diamond Infused Ceramic Nonstick 8" Frying Pan
The Bestselling Nonstick Pan That Amazon Shoppers Call 'a Tough Little Skillet' Is Just $14
Lodge sale
Amazon Slashed Prices on a Bunch of Lodge Cookware and Accessories Just in Time for Labor Day
OXO Good Grips Soap Dispensing Dish Brush
Hate Doing Dishes? This Oxo Cleaning Tool With 17,000+ Five-Star Ratings Will Ease Your Scrubbing — and It's Just $12
Chefman Electric Panini Press Grill and Gourmet Sandwich Maker
Shoppers Say This Bestselling Panini Maker Is 'Perfect for Quick Meals,' and It's 49% Off Right Now
YETI Rambler 10 oz Lowball
Amazon Shoppers Love This Yeti Tumbler that 'Keeps Drinks Cold Forever,' and You Can Get It for Just $15 for Labor Day
Our Place sale
Our Place's Labor Day Sale Has Already Begun, and Prices Are Too Good to Pass Up