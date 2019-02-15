Williams Sonoma's President’s Day Deals: 50% Off Instant Pot Duo, Knife Sets, and All-Clad Cookware

Get an extra 20% off everything on clearance with the code WINTER.
Williams Sonoma has several sections of sales for President's Day, with everything from knives to dish towels at amazing discounts. Their sale section is packed with winter spoils and things you need for spring and beyond. The Instant Pot Duo Plus is 50% off, along with the Instant Pot Mini on sale for just $100. The Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Set is just $250 (originally $647) and a Philips XXL Digital Airfryer is $303 (originally $500).
Check out their clearance section for the best deals (with an extra 20% off from the code WINTER). Get Copper GoldTouch Nonstick Sheet Pans for $20, a Calphalon Roasting Pan for $120 (originally $325), or and All-Clad Indoor Grill for $150 (originally $400). Read on for more of our favorite deals.
Instant Pot Duo Plus: 50% Off
Instant Pot Duo 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 6-Qt., $120 (originally $240)
Instant Pot Duo Plus80 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 8-Qt., $140 (originally $320)
Instant Pot Duo Plus Mini 9-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, 3-Qt., $100 (originally $200)
Cutlery Deals: Up to 75% Off Zwilling, Shun, Wusthof Knives
Zwilling Pro 7-Piece Knife Set, $250 (originally $647)
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Four Star 8-Piece Knife Block Set, $150 (originally $612)
Wüsthof Classic 2-Piece Hollow-Edge Chef's Knife Set, $100 (originally $250)
Shun Kaji Hollow-Ground Santoku Knife, $150 (originally $282)
Le Creuset Favorites and Dinnerware: Up to 55% Off
Signature Cast Iron Round Dutch Oven, 2 3/4-Qt., $150 (originally $240)
Signature Cast-Iron Saucepan, $120 (originally $220)
Signature Cast-Iron Oval Dutch Oven 6 3/4 qt., $375 (originally $500)
Heritage Stoneware Rectangular Covered Casserole, $110 (originally $145)
Philips: Up to 50% Off Air Fryers and Smoke-less Grills
Philips XXL Digital Airfryer, $303 (originally $500) at williams-sonoma.com
Philips Smoke-Less Infrared Grill with BBQ & Steel-Wire Grids, $300 (originally $400)
Philips Micro Juicer, $300 (originally $350)
All-Clad Cookware: Up to 50% Off
Stainless-Steel Tall Rondeau, $240 (originally $380)
Stainless-Steel Stock Pot, $284 (originally $460)
4-Piece Foundation Cookware Set, $400 (originally $930)
7-Piece Integrity Cookware Set, $800 (originally $1,325)
Kitchen Linens: 20% Off
Kitchen Essentials Bundle, Drizzle Grey, $48 (originally $60)
Dinnerware: 20% Off
Kate Spade Laurel Street 4-Piece Place Setting, $64 (originally $80)