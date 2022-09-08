Williams Sonoma Just Released Its Advent Calendars for 2022, Including a Bestseller from Dolly Parton

While there are many holiday traditions, one that never loses its magic — whether you're a kid or an adult — is an advent calendar. The anticipation that lies behind each door makes every day feel like Christmas morning, especially when it's a theme that you love.

And while it's still technically summer, Williams Sonoma already launched its food-filled countdowns for the season. Available for pre-order or for purchase, the retailer has five 24-day holiday calendars, plus a week-long birthday calendar for those who don't want to wait until December 1.

As far as we're concerned, a food-based calendar is the peak of advent calendar perfection. These advent calendars are packed with tasty treats for the season, and range in price from $30 to $70. Whether you're looking for a dead-on holiday vibe like the peppermint bark calendar, or a fun theme like Harry Potter snacks, there's an option for you.

With their mystical draw, however, advent calendars tend to sell out fast. You'll want to secure any of these Williams Sonoma favorites soon before the holiday season is in full swing.