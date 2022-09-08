Lifestyle Kitchen Williams Sonoma Just Released Its Advent Calendars for 2022, Including a Bestseller from Dolly Parton Prices range from $30 to $70. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 8, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Williams Sonoma While there are many holiday traditions, one that never loses its magic — whether you're a kid or an adult — is an advent calendar. The anticipation that lies behind each door makes every day feel like Christmas morning, especially when it's a theme that you love. And while it's still technically summer, Williams Sonoma already launched its food-filled countdowns for the season. Available for pre-order or for purchase, the retailer has five 24-day holiday calendars, plus a week-long birthday calendar for those who don't want to wait until December 1. Le Creuset Quietly Dropped a New Collection of Fall-Themed Cookware, and Prices Start at Just $24 As far as we're concerned, a food-based calendar is the peak of advent calendar perfection. These advent calendars are packed with tasty treats for the season, and range in price from $30 to $70. Whether you're looking for a dead-on holiday vibe like the peppermint bark calendar, or a fun theme like Harry Potter snacks, there's an option for you. With their mystical draw, however, advent calendars tend to sell out fast. You'll want to secure any of these Williams Sonoma favorites soon before the holiday season is in full swing. Williams Sonoma Peppermint Bark Advent Calendar Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $30 at Williams Sonoma What's not to love about peppermint bark? With 24 days of different shaped characters, each bite is layered with a rich semi-sweet chocolate and creamy white chocolate, all dotted with the crunchy refreshing bites of peppermint candy. Le Comptoir Colonial Spice Advent Calendar Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $50 at Williams Sonoma Keep your fall and winter cooking exciting and flavorful with this super unique 24-day spice calendar. Each door includes a spice or spice blend that'll go perfectly with seasonal veggies and squashes, hearty meat dishes, fresh fish, and even some desserts, too. Dolly Parton Williams Sonoma Advent Calendar Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $40 at Williams Sonoma Calling all Dolly fans — this is the perfect calendar for you. For 24 days you can sample some of the beloved singer's favorite candies any time of day, like caramels, chocolate, gummies, and mints. Williams Sonomoa Harry Potter Advent Calendar Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $46 at Williams Sonoma It's no surprise that even the food and snacks in the Harry Potter universe are just as magical as the movies or books. In this 24-day advent calendar, you can sample confections inspired by the series, like Harry Potter gummies, Bertie Bott's every flavor beans, butterscotch drops, and more. Williams Sonoma Holiday Advent Calendar: 24 Days of Baking Cookies Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $70 at Williams Sonoma Cookies are a serious holiday event, and this calendar helps you take on the challenge. With each day unlocking a fresh new element for baking, like spatulas, cookie cutters, stencils, and icing bottles — you'll be well prepared for a cookie extravaganza in just 24 days. Williams Sonoma Flour Shop Birthday Advent Calendar Courtesy of Williams Sonoma $50 at Williams Sonoma Who says advent calendars have to be holiday themed? This birthday calendar is a week long, and for the first six days you can enjoy gummy bear trios in tons of fun flavors like mango, wild cherry, cranberry, and green apple. Celebrate the big day with a vanilla sugar cookie, party cracker, and an iron-on birthday patch. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit