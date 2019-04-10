These Kitchen Deals from Wayfair’s "Way Day" Sale Are Better Than Black Friday

The sale only happens one a year, and these prices will only last 36 hours.
“Way Day” has brought discounts of up to 70% off to some of the best kitchen and dining tools and gear on Wayfair’s site. Most of the best deals will last through the afternoon of April 11th, and flash deals will expire within hours, so check their sale section to see what’s currently on offer. There are huge deals on appliances, storage and organization, as well as kitchenware and tabletop items.
For the full-day Way Day deals, we’ve rounded up a few of our favorite picks from the selection which are definitely worth adding to your cart. Non-stick bakeware, Pyrex storage containers, glass stemware and an entire Lodge cast iron cookware set is available as of right now. See below for the full list.
Circulon Total 10 Piece Non-Stick Bakeware Set, $94 (originally $200)
Gourmet Wood End Grain Prep Station Cutting Board, $56 (originally $94)
Kitchenaid Artisan 10 Speed 5 Qt. Stand Mixer, $380 (originally $500)
Cuisinart Double Belgian Waffle Maker, $72 (originally $190)
Russet Moscow Mule 16 oz. Copper Mug, $49 (originally $137)
Lodge 5 Piece Cookware Set, $80 (originally $115)
Pyrex Storage Plus 7 Container Food Storage Set, $22 (originally $26)
Wayfair Basics 12-Piece Glass Assorted Stemware Set, $47 (originally $132)
Farberware High Performance 17 Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $59 (originally $160)
7 Piece Bamboo Cutting Board Set, $25 (originally $35)
J.A. Henckels Solution 12 Piece Knife Block Set, $77 (originally $221)