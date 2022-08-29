Lifestyle Kitchen Woah, Wayfair Has Some Blowout Deals on Outdoor Heaters Right Now—Here Are 10 Top-Rated Picks Say goodbye to those cold fall nights. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Wayfair Now that summer is coming to a close, we can blissfully invite the cooler, fall air. But you don't have to sacrifice the nighttime get-togethers we once had throughout the warmer months. With an outdoor heater, you can continue fall festivities into the crip evening hours. And, just in time for the season shift, Wayfair's having a massive sale on outdoor heating essentials. Ahead of Labor Day, Wayfair slashed the prices of over 2,000 items. Luckily, we narrowed down 10 top-rated, stylish options below, ranging from table top heaters to fire pits and more. And deals are up to 61% off. Wayfair Outdoor Heating Deals Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit, $115 (originally $250) Latitude Run Lefkowski Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table, $460 (originally $580) Birch Lane Lebeau Outdoor Fire Pit, $469 with code SAVE20 (originally $1,005) Charlton Home Neppie Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid, $73 (originally $113) Red Barrel Studio Kimily Outdoor Fire Pit , $370 (originally $677) Red Flame Austin Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $210 (originally $553) Fire Sense Pro Series Patio Heater, $250 (originally $480) Echo Valley Echoflame Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace, $65 (originally $95) Real Flame Anson Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit, $299 (originally $648) Loon Peak Estivo Concrete Outdoor Fire Column, $73 (originally $120) With so many different choices on the site, it's easy to get overwhelmed by where to start. For larger patios and spaces, you'll want to snap up showstoppers like this magical steel fire pit with 2,000 five-star ratings. It features crescent and star cut-outs and is just just $115. You can also pick up options like this square fire pit that comes with a spark screen. Its unique design features a contrasting black tabletop and crisp white legs, and you can grab it for 62% off. For rectangular options that fill a space dramatically, opt for this long and sleek table for a modern flair or this beachy option that's nearly half off for a casual coastal vibe. For intimate settings, a tabletop option is a clear go-to. This blue-ombre ceramic tabletop fireplace is a perfect space-saver that adds both heat and ambiance, with reviewers saying it "gives the area a warm glow." For a more rustic look, this concrete fire column that's made to look like wood will do the trick. It's got an adjustable flame, plus it can stay out all year round since it's weather-resistant. Shoppers say it's "a great alternative to building an expensive fire pit," since it's less than $100 with the discount. These Vintage-Style LED String Lights Will Make Your Outdoor Eating Space the Coolest Place to Be If you're looking for a heavy-duty heater without the flame, try out this vertical option, which is weather-resistant and transportable, since it has wheels on it. Reign in fall with ambiance by snapping up some of these top-reviewed outdoor heaters on Wayfair while they're on sale. From tabletop fireplaces, to vertical space-savers, you'll never have to worry about a chilly evening again. Keep scrolling to see our top picks. Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit Courtesy of Wayfair $115 (was $250) at Wayfair Latitude Run Lefkowski Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table Courtesy of Wayfair $460 (was $580) at Wayfair Birch Lane Lebeau Outdoor Fire Pit birch-lane-lebeau-outdoor-fire-pit-table-XL-AFF0822.jpg Courtesy of Wayfair $469 with code SAVE20 (originally $1,005) at Wayfair Charlton Home Neppie Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid Courtesy of Wayfair $73 (originally $113) at Wayfair Red Barrel Studio Kimily Outdoor Fire Pit Courtesy of Wayfair $370 (was $677) at Wayfair Red Flame Austin Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Courtesy of Wayfair $210 (was $553) at Wayfair Fire Sense Pro Series Patio Heater Courtesy of Wayfair $250 (was $480) at Wayfair Echo Valley Echoflame Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace Courtesy of Wayfair $65 (was $95) at Wayfair Real Flame Anson Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit Courtesy of Wayfair $299 (was $648) at Wayfair Loon Peak Estivo Concrete Outdoor Fire Column Courtesy of Wayfair $73 (was $120) at Wayfair Was this page helpful? 