Woah, Wayfair Has Some Blowout Deals on Outdoor Heaters Right Now—Here Are 10 Top-Rated Picks

Now that summer is coming to a close, we can blissfully invite the cooler, fall air. But you don't have to sacrifice the nighttime get-togethers we once had throughout the warmer months. With an outdoor heater, you can continue fall festivities into the crip evening hours. And, just in time for the season shift, Wayfair's having a massive sale on outdoor heating essentials.

Ahead of Labor Day, Wayfair slashed the prices of over 2,000 items. Luckily, we narrowed down 10 top-rated, stylish options below, ranging from table top heaters to fire pits and more. And deals are up to 61% off.

Wayfair Outdoor Heating Deals

With so many different choices on the site, it's easy to get overwhelmed by where to start. For larger patios and spaces, you'll want to snap up showstoppers like this magical steel fire pit with 2,000 five-star ratings. It features crescent and star cut-outs and is just just $115. You can also pick up options like this square fire pit that comes with a spark screen. Its unique design features a contrasting black tabletop and crisp white legs, and you can grab it for 62% off.

For rectangular options that fill a space dramatically, opt for this long and sleek table for a modern flair or this beachy option that's nearly half off for a casual coastal vibe.

For intimate settings, a tabletop option is a clear go-to. This blue-ombre ceramic tabletop fireplace is a perfect space-saver that adds both heat and ambiance, with reviewers saying it "gives the area a warm glow." For a more rustic look, this concrete fire column that's made to look like wood will do the trick. It's got an adjustable flame, plus it can stay out all year round since it's weather-resistant. Shoppers say it's "a great alternative to building an expensive fire pit," since it's less than $100 with the discount.

If you're looking for a heavy-duty heater without the flame, try out this vertical option, which is weather-resistant and transportable, since it has wheels on it.

Reign in fall with ambiance by snapping up some of these top-reviewed outdoor heaters on Wayfair while they're on sale. From tabletop fireplaces, to vertical space-savers, you'll never have to worry about a chilly evening again. Keep scrolling to see our top picks.

Sol 72 Outdoor Bridgeman Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit

$115 (was $250) at Wayfair

Latitude Run Lefkowski Aluminum Propane Outdoor Fire Pit Table

$460 (was $580) at Wayfair

Birch Lane Lebeau Outdoor Fire Pit

$469 with code SAVE20 (originally $1,005) at Wayfair

Charlton Home Neppie Steel Wood Burning Outdoor Fire Pit with Lid

$73 (originally $113) at Wayfair

Red Barrel Studio Kimily Outdoor Fire Pit

$370 (was $677) at Wayfair

Red Flame Austin Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$210 (was $553) at Wayfair

Fire Sense Pro Series Patio Heater

$250 (was $480) at Wayfair

Echo Valley Echoflame Ceramic Outdoor Tabletop Fireplace

$65 (was $95) at Wayfair

Real Flame Anson Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

$299 (was $648) at Wayfair

Loon Peak Estivo Concrete Outdoor Fire Column

$73 (was $120) at Wayfair