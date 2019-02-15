Walmart’s President’s Day Sale Has Up to 50% Off Top Kitchen Products

President’s Day is famous for sales, and you'll find everything from clothing to kitchen products at a steep discount—like Sur La Table, for instance, which has huge savings on Le Creuset and GreenPan. Walmart is also running a President's Day deal, and they're offering 30 to 50 percent off kitchen and home products.

Some highlights: discounted cookware sets (including a Calphalon 8 piece set for $196), coffee makers, and food processors (you can save $50 on a KitchenAid model)—if you haven’t hopped on the Instant Pot or air fryer train yet, now’s your chance. Even coveted stand mixers have high markdowns, like KitchenAid's Artisan Series 5 Quart Stand Mixer for just $220. You only have until Monday to get these deals—so what are you waiting for? Read on for our full list of what to buy this weekend.

Instant Pot

Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6 Qt 6-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute, Steamer, and Warmer, $69 (originally $99) at walmart.com

Ninja Air Fryer

Ninja 4-Quart Air Fryer, $89 (originally $99) at walmart.com

NutriBullet

NutriBullet Pro 900 (9-Piece), $79 (originally $129) at walmart.com

KitchenAid Food Processor

KitchenAid 11-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System Contour Silver, $230 (originally $280) at walmart.com

Calphalon Cookware Set

Calphalon Contemporary Nonstick 8-Piece Cookware Set, $196 (originally $321) at walmart.com

Rachael Ray Nonstick Cookware Set

Rachael Ray 15 Piece Hard Enamel Aluminum Nonstick Cookware Set, $100 (originally $200) at walmart.com

Cuisinart Marble Cutlery Set

Cuisinart Classic 15-Piece Marble Cutlery Set, Black Marble, $61 (originally $80) at walmart.com

KitchenAid Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan Series 5 Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, Caviar, $220 (originally $500) at walmart.com

Cuisinart Hand Blender

Cuisinart 200-Watt Smart Stick Hand Blender, Brushed Chrome, $34 (originally $65) at walmart.com

Cuisinart Coffeemaker

Cuisinart Burr Grind & Brew Thermal 12 Cup Automatic Coffeemaker, $143 (originally $200) at walmart.com

Nespresso Espresso Maker by KitchenAid

Nespresso Espresso Maker by KitchenAid with Milk Frother, $276 (originally $590) at walmart.com