This Top-Rated Vitamix Blender Is the Cheapest It's Been Since Black Friday

When it comes to blenders, few are as coveted as a Vitamix. They're a favorite of pro chefs, home cooks, and bartenders alike, with powerful motors and multiple preset programs that swiftly pulse, pureé, and blend ingredients together like magic. Even better for Amazon Prime members — you no longer need to wait for Cyber Monday to snag one of these premium countertop appliances at a discount. This top-rated Vitamix blender is $230 off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and it's the cheapest we've seen it since Black Friday according to CamelCamelCamel.

Measuring just under 18 inches high (perfect for fitting beneath standard cabinets on the counter), the Vitamix Professional Series 750 is our favorite compact Vitamix blender. The sharp stainless steel blades, 10 mighty blend speeds, and five pre-programmed settings can tackle everything from scorching hot soups to icy smoothies with ease. To put it simply, you can emulsify, pureé, chop, and dice without needing another appliance.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $400 with Prime (originally $630) at amazon.com

There's a convenient pulse button for delicate tasks like incorporating cold butter into flour for pie crusts or combining batters, and the 64-ounce cup has a curved plastic spout that's great for transferring large batches of liquid. And the best part? It's virtually self-cleaning. Simply add warm water with a bit of soap and turn it to the highest speed setting for 30 seconds up to a minute. The powerful cleaning cycle avoids the hassles of scrubbing or trying to maneuver around the blades with a sponge.

This blender is a true gift to a cook's kitchen, but don't just take our word for it. Shoppers on Amazon can't get enough of this blender, noting it's life-changing and worth the money. In fact, two different reviewers compared the Vitamix 750's power to that of a luxury car, with one person perfectly describing it as a "Ferrari for my countertop," and the other calling it the "Lamborghini of blenders."

With the arrival of the Prime Early Access Sale and winter holidays not far behind, we can't think of a better time to invest in a Vitamix. Plus, with proper care, this luxe appliance will last you forever, making it a worthwhile investment. Retailing for $620, this deal is one of the best we've seen yet, so it's best to jump on it while it lasts. Head to Amazon now to grab the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender before the deal ends or the stock runs out.

