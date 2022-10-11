Lifestyle Kitchen This Top-Rated Vitamix Blender Is the Cheapest It's Been Since Black Friday Shop the powerful countertop companion for a steal, thanks to Amazon’s latest Prime Day event. By Perri Kressel Perri Kressel Perri Kressel is a commerce editor covering news and deals for Food & Wine. She has written for Food & Wine since February 2022, and her work has appeared in a variety of publications including Refinery29, Swirled, Buzzfeed, Guest of a Guest, The Tab, and The Westside Rag.Expertise: food, home, news, and deals.Education: Perri received a B.A. in journalism and social and cultural analysis from New York University.Experience: Prior to joining the team at Dotdash Meredith in 2019, Perri held writing positions at Refinery29, Guest of a Guest, and Swirled, where she covered everything from restaurant guides to recipes. Now she covers all things food, product launches, and news and deals at Food & Wine. When she's not typing away, she can be found trying out New York City's newest restaurants or cooking up a storm in her kitchen. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 11, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Joy Kim When it comes to blenders, few are as coveted as a Vitamix. They're a favorite of pro chefs, home cooks, and bartenders alike, with powerful motors and multiple preset programs that swiftly pulse, pureé, and blend ingredients together like magic. Even better for Amazon Prime members — you no longer need to wait for Cyber Monday to snag one of these premium countertop appliances at a discount. This top-rated Vitamix blender is $230 off during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, and it's the cheapest we've seen it since Black Friday according to CamelCamelCamel. Measuring just under 18 inches high (perfect for fitting beneath standard cabinets on the counter), the Vitamix Professional Series 750 is our favorite compact Vitamix blender. The sharp stainless steel blades, 10 mighty blend speeds, and five pre-programmed settings can tackle everything from scorching hot soups to icy smoothies with ease. To put it simply, you can emulsify, pureé, chop, and dice without needing another appliance. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, $400 with Prime (originally $630) at amazon.com There's a convenient pulse button for delicate tasks like incorporating cold butter into flour for pie crusts or combining batters, and the 64-ounce cup has a curved plastic spout that's great for transferring large batches of liquid. And the best part? It's virtually self-cleaning. Simply add warm water with a bit of soap and turn it to the highest speed setting for 30 seconds up to a minute. The powerful cleaning cycle avoids the hassles of scrubbing or trying to maneuver around the blades with a sponge. This blender is a true gift to a cook's kitchen, but don't just take our word for it. Shoppers on Amazon can't get enough of this blender, noting it's life-changing and worth the money. In fact, two different reviewers compared the Vitamix 750's power to that of a luxury car, with one person perfectly describing it as a "Ferrari for my countertop," and the other calling it the "Lamborghini of blenders." With the arrival of the Prime Early Access Sale and winter holidays not far behind, we can't think of a better time to invest in a Vitamix. Plus, with proper care, this luxe appliance will last you forever, making it a worthwhile investment. Retailing for $620, this deal is one of the best we've seen yet, so it's best to jump on it while it lasts. Head to Amazon now to grab the Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender before the deal ends or the stock runs out. Shop More Amazon Prime Early Access Deals: There Are Thousands of Prime Early Access Kitchen Deals Happening at Amazon, but These 80 Are the Best Save Up to $1,000 on Fire Pits, Patio Heaters, and More During the Prime Early Access Sale Don't Miss These Massive Dutch Oven Markdowns at Amazon Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit