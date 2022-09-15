This Wildly Popular Wine Advent Calendar Has Sold Out 6 Years in a Row, and You Can Preorder It Now

Though it may feel a touch too early to be talking about advent calendars, some of the best ones are already launching for preorder. And, like all good things, they don't typically last.

The Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Calendar — the world's first curated wine advent calendar, according to the brand — is no exception. It has sold out in the blink of an eye the past six years, but now's your chance to pre-order the coveted holiday countdown for the upcoming season.

To buy: 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar, Holi-Day Design, $129 at getvinebox.com

If you aren't familiar with Vinebox, it's a wine subscription service that focuses on combining the old-world magic of terior with a unique frictioning technology. The brand uses this method to prevent any oxygen contact with a closed-nitrogen environment, so it can preserve the flavors and notes of the wine all the way from the vineyard to your glass.

This year's Vinebox calendars were designed to be enjoyed at night or during the day. That's right, aside from the classic nighttime glass in its Twas-The-Night box, you can snap up your very own calendar dedicated to lighter, brighter sips in its Holi-Day box. And for the first time, the brand is offering a bundle of the two for 24 full days of wine to start December off on a high note.

Whether you're interested in one of the 12-day boxes or the 24-day box, each contains sleek, slender vials with twist tops that hold a glass-worth of wine. Both boxes include classic varietals of red, whites, and rosés. However, the daytime box will focus on wines that are crisp and vibrant, making them perfect for an afternoon snack break or a light lunch. Meanwhile, the nighttime box is more mysterious, with rich, silky, and bold options for any occasion after dark.

To buy: 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar, Twas-The-Night Design, $129 at getvinebox.com

Regardless of the option you choose, the brand notes that you can really drink these wines any time of day. So if you're having a tough time deciding, opt for the style of wine you prefer, whether crisp or bold.

Shoppers loved last year's box, which raked up a 4.8star rating on the site. "Never disappointed! The wines are uniquely delicious," one person wrote. Another reviewer said it's "a nice way to stop and enjoy the day during the busy holidays. Definitely a tradition for us now!" Others touted just how perfect of a gift it was, especially since the packaging requires no wrapping.

Boxes ship out in October with free two- to three-day delivery. And, as a bonus, you'll receive daily tasting videos, with information about the grape in each wine, pairing suggestions, and more.

To buy: 24 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar, Holi-Day and Twas-The-Night Bundle, $199 at getvinebox.com

Pre-orders for the 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar begin now, but you'll want to move fast since the brand says it sold thousands in minutes just last year.