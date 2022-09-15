Lifestyle Kitchen This Wildly Popular Wine Advent Calendar Has Sold Out 6 Years in a Row, and You Can Preorder It Now Vinebox sold over 1,000 boxes in minutes last year. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on September 15, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Vinebox Though it may feel a touch too early to be talking about advent calendars, some of the best ones are already launching for preorder. And, like all good things, they don't typically last. The Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Calendar — the world's first curated wine advent calendar, according to the brand — is no exception. It has sold out in the blink of an eye the past six years, but now's your chance to pre-order the coveted holiday countdown for the upcoming season. Courtesy of Vinebox To buy: 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar, Holi-Day Design, $129 at getvinebox.com If you aren't familiar with Vinebox, it's a wine subscription service that focuses on combining the old-world magic of terior with a unique frictioning technology. The brand uses this method to prevent any oxygen contact with a closed-nitrogen environment, so it can preserve the flavors and notes of the wine all the way from the vineyard to your glass. This year's Vinebox calendars were designed to be enjoyed at night or during the day. That's right, aside from the classic nighttime glass in its Twas-The-Night box, you can snap up your very own calendar dedicated to lighter, brighter sips in its Holi-Day box. And for the first time, the brand is offering a bundle of the two for 24 full days of wine to start December off on a high note. Whether you're interested in one of the 12-day boxes or the 24-day box, each contains sleek, slender vials with twist tops that hold a glass-worth of wine. Both boxes include classic varietals of red, whites, and rosés. However, the daytime box will focus on wines that are crisp and vibrant, making them perfect for an afternoon snack break or a light lunch. Meanwhile, the nighttime box is more mysterious, with rich, silky, and bold options for any occasion after dark. Courtesy of Vinebox To buy: 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar, Twas-The-Night Design, $129 at getvinebox.com Regardless of the option you choose, the brand notes that you can really drink these wines any time of day. So if you're having a tough time deciding, opt for the style of wine you prefer, whether crisp or bold. The 10 Best Wine Glasses for Every Occasion, According to Experts Shoppers loved last year's box, which raked up a 4.8star rating on the site. "Never disappointed! The wines are uniquely delicious," one person wrote. Another reviewer said it's "a nice way to stop and enjoy the day during the busy holidays. Definitely a tradition for us now!" Others touted just how perfect of a gift it was, especially since the packaging requires no wrapping. Boxes ship out in October with free two- to three-day delivery. And, as a bonus, you'll receive daily tasting videos, with information about the grape in each wine, pairing suggestions, and more. Courtesy of Vinebox To buy: 24 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar, Holi-Day and Twas-The-Night Bundle, $199 at getvinebox.com Pre-orders for the 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar begin now, but you'll want to move fast since the brand says it sold thousands in minutes just last year. Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit