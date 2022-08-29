These Amber Glass Soap Bottles Will Add Instant Warmth to Your Kitchen—Plus They're on Sale

It goes without saying that the dish soap bottles from the grocery store might not be the most aesthetically pleasing. They're clunky, and when you've got more than one for dish and hand soap it can be hard to get them to match, which can take away from the design you might have had in mind. But simple swaps, like these Vine Creations Amber Glass Soap Bottles, are the perfect solution. Their sepia hue will add instant warmth to your kitchen space, and you can score a set of two right now for just $22 with a coupon on Amazon.

These thick glass soap bottles are made to have that classic vintage-inspired amber tint. Plus they're 16 ounces, so they're large enough to hold enough product to last, but small enough that they won't take up too much space.

To buy: Vine Creations 2-Piece Amber Glass Soap Bottle Set, $22 with coupon (originally $33) at amazon.com

Though the glass bottles are stunning enough on their own, you can choose a pump that works for your style, too. A matte black keeps the bottles understated, whereas shiny copper, brushed gold, or silver, adds a pop. You can also go the extra-rustic route with oil rubbed bronze, which comes in two different shapes. Shoppers even say that these cute pumps have kept them from using too much soap, since it's easier to control the amount. Each style is made with a stainless steel body, so you don't have to worry about them rusting or compromising over time.

Keep the bottles plain, or apply the waterproof labels provided with the set. Made with a simple white background and sleek black text, you can use them to identify which bottle has your heavy-duty dish soap, and which bottle has your everyday hand soap — that way no one gets confused. "The sticker label has gotten wet several times and it does not affect it," one user wrote, stating that the bottles are great quality.

"I am obsessed! These bottles are high quality, classy, and elegant," a reviewer said, adding that they love how the brand even included extra labels to identify hand lotion, or even shampoo and conditioner. "They're just so pretty and add a little extra loveliness to my kitchen," a fourth reviewer said. Another shopper even called out that they're less expensive than other brands on the market too.

Whether you're looking for a matching set to replace those bulky plastic bottles or you want to add instant warmth to your kitchen, snap up the Vine Creations Amber Glass Soap Bottles now while the set of two is on sale for just $22.