As hard as it is to believe, Thanksgiving is just over a month away. And if you plan on hosting it this year, that's not a ton of time. Luckily, we're already scanning for holiday deals and came across this on-sale Viking Culinary Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with a Nonstick Rack. Even better, you can use a clickable coupon to grab it for half off.

If you plan on serving turkey, rest assured that this roasting pan can handle a feast for a large crowd. It has a flat bottom, and it's 16 inches long, 13 inches wide, and 3 inches deep with a capacity to fit a 25-pound turkey. Plus, its sturdy inverted handles allow the pan to fit perfectly into the oven.

Courtesy of Amazon

To buy: Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack, $130 with coupon (originally $260) at amazon.com

The roasting pan also comes with a wire rack that's nonstick, so you don't have to worry about any stubborn bits as you lift the bird from the pan. It's 3-ply stainless steel construction makes it durable and helps with heat conduction and heat longevity too. The cooking surface is non-reactive and works with any cooking surface, which means you can make the gravy on the stovetop with drippings in the pan.

"I hosted Thanksgiving this year and made my first turkey. This pan arrived promptly and the turkey was absolutely perfect. I also used the pan on a burner to make incredible gravy," one shopper wrote last year, adding that it also cleaned up easily.

"The Viking Stainless Steel Roaster is heavy, durable, [and] easy to clean. The handles on either side of the roaster pan are ingenious," another person said, adding that functionality is key, and this roasting pan provides it. A third reviewer touted that it's the "best roasting pan I have ever found." In fact, you can use it for tons of other meats besides turkey this season too.

A key component to the perfect roasted turkey is the pan. Get prepped for the holiday season with this Viking Culinary stainless steel roasting pan while it's half off.

