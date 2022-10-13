Lifestyle Kitchen This Viking Roasting Pan Has an 'Ingenious' Design, and It's 50% Off with Double Discounts Get ahead of Thanksgiving prep. By Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano Kristin Montemarano is a commerce food writer focusing on news and deals for Food & Wine and Allrecipes. After graduating from the Culinary Institute of America in 2017 with an associates degree in baking and pastry arts and working in professional kitchens, Kristin went on to acquire a bachelor's degree in communication arts with a journalism concentration at Ramapo College of New Jersey in 2021. With professional experience and a continuous passion for cooking and baking at home, she has a clear understanding of products and tools that are not only essential, but also effective and high-quality. Food & Wine's Editorial Guidelines Published on October 13, 2022 Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Courtesy of Amazon As hard as it is to believe, Thanksgiving is just over a month away. And if you plan on hosting it this year, that's not a ton of time. Luckily, we're already scanning for holiday deals and came across this on-sale Viking Culinary Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with a Nonstick Rack. Even better, you can use a clickable coupon to grab it for half off. If you plan on serving turkey, rest assured that this roasting pan can handle a feast for a large crowd. It has a flat bottom, and it's 16 inches long, 13 inches wide, and 3 inches deep with a capacity to fit a 25-pound turkey. Plus, its sturdy inverted handles allow the pan to fit perfectly into the oven. Courtesy of Amazon To buy: Viking Culinary 3-Ply Stainless Steel Roasting Pan with Nonstick Rack, $130 with coupon (originally $260) at amazon.com The roasting pan also comes with a wire rack that's nonstick, so you don't have to worry about any stubborn bits as you lift the bird from the pan. It's 3-ply stainless steel construction makes it durable and helps with heat conduction and heat longevity too. The cooking surface is non-reactive and works with any cooking surface, which means you can make the gravy on the stovetop with drippings in the pan. "I hosted Thanksgiving this year and made my first turkey. This pan arrived promptly and the turkey was absolutely perfect. I also used the pan on a burner to make incredible gravy," one shopper wrote last year, adding that it also cleaned up easily. 17 Editor-Approved Holiday Cooking Tools You Can Buy on Amazon "The Viking Stainless Steel Roaster is heavy, durable, [and] easy to clean. The handles on either side of the roaster pan are ingenious," another person said, adding that functionality is key, and this roasting pan provides it. A third reviewer touted that it's the "best roasting pan I have ever found." In fact, you can use it for tons of other meats besides turkey this season too. A key component to the perfect roasted turkey is the pan. Get prepped for the holiday season with this Viking Culinary stainless steel roasting pan while it's half off. More Fresh Finds from Food & Wine: The 7 Best Instant Read Thermometers of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Don't Wait: You Can Grab Three of These Top-Rated Cake Pans for the Price of One The 12 Best Holiday Pie Baking Tools of 2022 Was this page helpful? Thanks for your feedback! Tell us why! Other Submit